Climate Tech Company, Monalee, Now Available in 24 US States

"My goal is to accelerate the solar industry, making it more trustworthy, affordable through transparent pricing, and accessible without the hassle of pushy sales tactics," explains Monalee co-founder, Walid Halty.

Monalee's steady growth comes at a time when many solar companies are announcing layoffs and consolidating their operations. Unlike most venture-backed startups, Monalee is focused on profitability and healthy growth, not just top line. Monalee's expert in-house team comes with two decades of combined experience working for leading climate tech companies such as Tesla, SolarCity, Sunpower, Blue Raven Solar, and more.

Halty asserts that they are very deliberate with every hire or business decision they make. "We want scrappy, resourceful people who are also big thinkers and have track records to prove they get things done with very little," notes Halty.

To date, Monalee has served more than 1,900 US homeowners who now run their homes on solar energy, saving them thousands of dollars in the process. In an industry riddled with pushy salespeople and questionable sales tactics, homeowners find Monalee's digital-first approach simple and straightforward.

From Halty's lens, the future of Monalee looks bright. "Installing solar or storage should be easy, digital, and delightful. With the right technology and the best minds focused on this, we can build a necessary and sustainable future for our kids," he shares.

Monalee is now available in 24 US states and growing: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Washington State, and Virginia.

About Monalee

Monalee is a climate tech company that is accelerating the adoption of home solar, storage, and EV charging. By leveraging powerful machine learning and removing salespeople and system designers from the process, we are able to secure the same solar panel systems for homeowners at half the price compared to the top traditional solar companies in the U.S., making us the fastest, most efficient way to go solar. More information can be found on Monalee.co and on LinkedIn.

About Walid Halty

Walid started his career in climate technology at Tesla, where he was one of their leading solar managers. He then founded Colossus.com (acquired by PX.com), a leading solar marketplace. He founded Monalee in 2022 with the conviction to leverage the latest methods in machine learning and consumer-centric UI/UX to digitize the end-to-end home electrification experience and lower the barriers many homeowners face when going solar. He is now also a part-time coach at Dreamfuel.com helping other founders with mental performance using neuroscience-based methods.

