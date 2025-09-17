Climate tech firm IES appoints new CEO to power next stage of international growth

"What drew me to IES is the same thing that drives everyone here—a belief in the power of our technology to make a tangible difference by optimizing the energy performance of buildings and infrastructure worldwide." — Christine Mullin, CEO, IES Post this

Christine Mullin, CEO of IES, said:

"IES has an exceptional reputation for innovation and impact, having enabled the energy-efficient design, retrofit and operation of some of the most well-known buildings and infrastructure projects in the world. In doing so, we have empowered countless architecture, engineering and construction firms, building owners and operators to reduce costs, enhance the occupant experience, and lower the carbon impact of our global built environment.

"What drew me to IES is the same thing that drives everyone here—a belief in the power of our technology to make a tangible difference by optimizing the energy performance of buildings and infrastructure worldwide, helping to enable a truly sustainable planet. With demand for intelligent climate tech solutions only growing globally, this is an important moment for the business. I'm honored to get the opportunity to build on Don's remarkable legacy, working with the outstanding IES team and our broader network of industry partners to lead IES into its next phase of growth. Together, we can empower more organizations to make confident, data-driven decisions that help decarbonize the built environment at scale."

Over the past three decades, Don's leadership has guided IES from its origins as a small start-up, inspired by his PhD research, into a global climate leader whose technology has been applied to more than 1.5 million buildings worldwide. During that time, the built environment has faced a succession of profound shifts, from early concerns over energy security, to the mounting urgency of the climate crisis, and the pressing need for resilient, low-carbon infrastructure today. IES has remained at the forefront of this transformation, helping to reduce the energy consumption and emissions of some of the world's most iconic buildings. Don's vision, combined with the dedication of the IES team, has established the company as a trusted global partner in enabling a more sustainable built environment.

Dr Don McLean, founder and non-executive director at IES, commented:

"When I founded IES just over 31 years ago, the conversation around buildings was only beginning to recognize the importance of energy security and environmental impact. Since then, we've seen the climate agenda move to the centre of global policy and business, and I'm proud that IES has played an important role in that transformation.

"From pioneering the use of digital technology in building performance to contributing to major global projects, the company has always been driven by innovation and a determination to make a difference. I am so proud of everything that we have achieved so far. But there is still much more to do if we are to meet the pressing challenges our society faces when it comes to mitigating the worst impacts of climate change and the role that our buildings play within that.

"While I remain committed to furthering the decarbonization of our global built environment, now feels the right time to hand over the reins to Christine, whose experience, vision, and drive will help to take IES into its next exciting phase. I look forward to supporting her and the team as IES continues its vital mission."

Christine's appointment follows IES's landmark 2024 strategic investment from the Apax Global Impact Fund, which is helping to accelerate the company's expansion and mission to decarbonize buildings around the world.

About IES:

IES is a global climate tech company delivering innovative technology solutions and consultancy services to decarbonize the built environment. Over the last 30 years, the company has built a solid reputation as the leading global innovator in integrated performance-based building analysis and is now home to the largest building physics analytics team in the world. Supporting energy-efficient, healthy and cost-effective built environments, IES' digital twin technology provides those involved in the design, retrofit and operation of buildings the information needed to make smarter, more sustainable decisions with confidence. For additional information, please visit www.iesve.com. You can also follow IES on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Jon Meakin, Coldharbour Communications on behalf of IES, 1 9176243227, [email protected], https://www.iesve.com/

SOURCE Coldharbour Communications on behalf of IES