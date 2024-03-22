Climate: The Movie - Timely as Carbon Tax and Net Zero Rebellion Escalates says Friends of Science Society

What the ministers desperately don't want is to tell the public that fulfilling their government's Net-Zero agenda will entail a quarter century of energy and economic deprivation. Post this

Canadians are staggering under the 'heat-or-eat' burden of carbon taxes, which are due to rise from $65 to $80/t on April 1st, 2024. As reported in the National Post of March 4, 2024, polls show that some 70% of Canadians oppose the April 1st carbon tax increase and CBC reports that seven premiers call for a pause, says Friends of Science Society.

Canada has instituted a "carbon-tax-and-rebate" or "carbon-fee-and-dividend" scheme, widely promoted by Citizen's Climate Lobby (CCL) as "climate income." CCL is an activist group which has had the "father of global warming" - Dr. James Hansen - going to bat for the idea that a rise in the carbon tax means a rise in the carbon rebate. The claim is that you get more "climate money" in return for a rising carbon tax, a notion disputed by Friends of Science Society in their 2019 video "The Roots of Global Warming."

NetZero rebellion also escalates as the evidence shows that the Canadian government has not done full due diligence on the implications of trying to reach its federally legislated Paris Agreement climate targets as reported in the Western Standard on March 17, 2024. Far from Canadians successfully moving toward Net Zero the Western Standard article reports that: "The prime minister and cabinet colleagues consistently talk of making life more affordable for Canadians while reaching climate targets and growing the economy. What the ministers desperately don't want is to tell the public that fulfilling their government's Net-Zero agenda will entail a quarter century of energy and economic deprivation."

Friends of Science Society applauds the detailed analysis by the left-leaning Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, outlined in this post "Getting to NetZero", which shows that Canada's federally set net zero targets cannot be met without degrowth and economic destruction is impossible.

Robert Lyman's recent report "Confronting the Fear of Climate Disasters" confirms the information in "Climate: The Movie" – that the actual science reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) do not support the wild climate catastrophe claims that are bandied about by climate activist and green crony organizations.

For people seeking more scientific information, Friends of Science Society has a number of full-length science presentations by many of the presenters featured in "Climate: The Movie" listed on their website under "Library" >"Past Events."

