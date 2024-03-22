Climate: The Movie - Timely as Carbon Tax and Net Zero Rebellion Escalates says Friends of Science Society

"Climate: The Movie" is timely, as seven premiers and seventy percent of Canadians call for a pause in the upcoming carbon tax hike to $80/t, due April 1st, says Friends of Science Society. A study by the left-leaning Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives shows that to meet Canada's federally set net zero targets would mean a quarter century of evermore energy deprivation and degrowth.
CALGARY, AB, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Martin Durkin's "Climate: The Movie – The Cold Truth" features interviews with leading scientists like Steve Koonin, William Happer, Richard Lindzen, John Clauser, and Nir Shaviv who explain that fears of a climate emergency are unwarranted, and that carbon dioxide is not the main driver of climate change (thus carbon taxes are a useless policy). Far from facing a global warming problem, the documentary shows we are in a cold period of time.
Other commentators in the documentary like economist Ross McKitrick and policy analyst Benny Peiser explain how climate change is being used to impose restrictions on freedom and destroy contemporary life.
Canadians are staggering under the 'heat-or-eat' burden of carbon taxes, which are due to rise from $65 to $80/t on April 1st, 2024. As reported in the National Post of March 4, 2024, polls show that some 70% of Canadians oppose the April 1st carbon tax increase and CBC reports that seven premiers call for a pause, says Friends of Science Society.
Canada has instituted a "carbon-tax-and-rebate" or "carbon-fee-and-dividend" scheme, widely promoted by Citizen's Climate Lobby (CCL) as "climate income." CCL is an activist group which has had the "father of global warming" - Dr. James Hansen - going to bat for the idea that a rise in the carbon tax means a rise in the carbon rebate. The claim is that you get more "climate money" in return for a rising carbon tax, a notion disputed by Friends of Science Society in their 2019 video "The Roots of Global Warming."
NetZero rebellion also escalates as the evidence shows that the Canadian government has not done full due diligence on the implications of trying to reach its federally legislated Paris Agreement climate targets as reported in the Western Standard on March 17, 2024. Far from Canadians successfully moving toward Net Zero the Western Standard article reports that: "The prime minister and cabinet colleagues consistently talk of making life more affordable for Canadians while reaching climate targets and growing the economy. What the ministers desperately don't want is to tell the public that fulfilling their government's Net-Zero agenda will entail a quarter century of energy and economic deprivation."
Friends of Science Society applauds the detailed analysis by the left-leaning Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, outlined in this post "Getting to NetZero", which shows that Canada's federally set net zero targets cannot be met without degrowth and economic destruction is impossible.
Robert Lyman's recent report "Confronting the Fear of Climate Disasters" confirms the information in "Climate: The Movie" – that the actual science reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) do not support the wild climate catastrophe claims that are bandied about by climate activist and green crony organizations.
For people seeking more scientific information, Friends of Science Society has a number of full-length science presentations by many of the presenters featured in "Climate: The Movie" listed on their website under "Library" >"Past Events."
About
Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 21st year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).
Friends of Science Society
PO Box 61172 RPO Kensington
Calgary AB T2N 4S6
Canada
Toll-free Telephone: 1-888-789-9597
Web: friendsofscience.org
E-mail: contact(at)friendsofscience(dot)org
Web: climatechange101.ca
Media Contact
Michelle Stirling, Friends of Science Society, 8887899597, [email protected], https://friendsofscience.org/
SOURCE Friends of Science Society
Share this article