Climate TRACE identifies potential solutions to reduce emissions at every major source of greenhouse gases in the world

New tool from Climate TRACE offers decision-makers actionable facility-level data to develop decarbonization plans at any scale.

BELÉM, Brazil, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Climate TRACE released a new tool that identifies potential solutions to reduce emissions at every major source of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions worldwide. Drawing on its global database of more than 745 million greenhouse gas-emitting assets worldwide, the new tool from Climate TRACE estimates how much GHG pollution each source could cut with specific decarbonization actions.

To develop this tool, Climate TRACE first identified high-quality, cost-effective strategies successfully used at facilities to reduce their emissions, then located similar emissions sources where these strategies could be successfully replicated. Climate TRACE focused mainly on solutions that are mature and commercially available, and range in technical feasibility and cost.

But in some sectors, Climate TRACE high-quality, highly practical, relatively low cost solutions have not yet scaled to full deployment. In such cases, the tool also includes data on strategies that may be more experimental, costly, or which only reduce emissions if implemented in a specific way.

Every asset in the massive Climate TRACE database now includes at least one potential option for reducing emissions, providing an important tool for creating roadmaps to decarbonization. The tool calculates the emissions reduction potential of solutions that range from renewable energy and EVs, to industrial heat pumps and balanced fertilizer composition.

The tool does not yet reflect every possible solution to cut GHG emissions. For many assets, there are multiple viable ways to reduce emissions. In the coming months, Climate TRACE will continue to add additional relevant solutions with the aim of providing as comprehensive a global view of opportunities to decarbonize as possible.

"The global Sustainability Revolution has already delivered the cost-effective solutions we need to begin solving the climate crisis now," said former U.S. Vice President Al Gore. "We need to know exactly where to deploy them with maximum impact. This tool is a first step toward doing that."

Supporting Climate Finance

In order to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, climate action must accelerate across every sector and in every nation. However, climate finance – public, private, and philanthropic – is only flowing to a small subset of countries and solutions. Last year, only 17% of clean energy investment went to developing nations other than China. Currently 90% of climate finance stays within the country of origin, suffering from what the IPCC describes as a "home bias". The IPCC further notes that this "home bias" is caused, in part, by a lack of information or familiarity with the opportunities available in other geographies.

By providing data that is comparable and robust across every sector and every country, Climate TRACE can support efforts to mobilize climate finance to developing countries. In fact, Climate TRACE data show that deploying climate solutions in developing countries would cut three times more emissions than in developed countries.

Identifying Opportunity

Climate TRACE data enables a user to find relevant solutions by geography, sector, and individual asset. That means decision-makers can plan within their relevant context, whether cutting emissions at a single plant, meeting local climate targets, or aligning a global investment portfolio.

Not all climate solutions are equally efficacious and some are more difficult to implement than others. This difficulty often also varies by asset and region, based on factors such as the local climate, power grid mix, transportation networks, and markets. That's why Climate TRACE has conducted a preliminary analysis to estimate the relative ease of implementing each solution at each individual asset in our database. This "difficulty score" combines three factors: how effectively emissions can be reduced at that particular asset, a rough estimate of how easy it is to implement the solution, and a rough estimate of how costly it is to carry out. Together, these factors create a simple way to estimate which actions will likely deliver the biggest impact with the least complexity or cost. A lower Difficulty Score means Climate TRACE estimates a given emissions-reducing opportunity is easier, faster, and more cost-effective to implement and therefore may be smart to prioritize.

"Climate solutions are not one-size-fits-all and every decision-maker knows their own priorities best," said Climate TRACE co-founder Gavin McCormick. "While this tool does not yet represent every nuance and detail of decarbonization opportunities, we keep hearing from early adopters at the national, state, city, corporate and investor level that this tool is incredibly valuable in helping triage, prioritize, and advance actionable strategies designed to maximize cuts in emissions."

Additional background and real-world case studies are included in a white paper released in conjunction with the launch of this tool.

To explore the tool, visit climatetrace.org/reduce.

