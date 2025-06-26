Climate TRACE Releases April 2025 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Data

Global greenhouse gas emissions for the month of April 2025 totaled 5.16 billion tonnes CO2e. For all updates to Climate TRACE country-, state-, city-, sector-, and asset-level data, visit climatetrace.org.

OAKLAND, Calif., June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Climate TRACE reported that global greenhouse gas emissions for the month of April 2025 totaled 5.16 billion tonnes CO2e. This represents an increase of 0.71% vs. April 2024. Total global year-to-date emissions total 20.70 billion tonnes CO2e. This is 0.20% lower than the previous year-to-date total. Global methane emissions in April were 31.94 million tonnes CH4, an increase of 0.01% vs. April 2024.

Data tables summarizing emissions totals for April 2025 by sector, country, and top 100 urban areas are available for download here.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Country: April 2025

Climate TRACE's preliminary estimate of April 2025 emissions in China, the world's top emitting country, is 1.48 billion tonnes CO2e, an increase of 22.52 million tonnes of CO2e or 1.55% as compared to April 2024.

Of the other top five emitting countries:

United States emissions declined by 2.79 million tonnes CO2e, or 0.50% year over year;

emissions increased by 4.96 million tonnes CO2e, or 1.39% year over year; Russia emissions increased by 1.45 million tonnes CO2e, or 0.49% year over year;

emissions increased by 1.45 million tonnes CO2e, or 0.49% year over year; Brazil emissions increased by 0.62 million tonnes CO2e, or 0.42% year over year.

In the EU, which as a bloc would be the fourth largest source of emissions in April 2025, emissions increased by 1.30 million tonnes CO2e compared to April 2024, or 0.41%.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Sector: April 2025

Greenhouse gas emissions increased year over year in power, transportation, and waste and decreased in agriculture, fossil fuel operations, and manufacturing. Power saw the greatest change in emissions year over year, with emissions increasing by 2.71%.

Agriculture emissions were 748.50 million tonnes CO2e, a 0.03% decrease vs. April 2024 ;

; Buildings emissions were 285.53 million tonnes CO2e, unchanged vs. April 2024 ;

; Fluorinated-gases emissions were 139.32 million tonnes CO2e, unchanged vs. April 2024 ;

; Fossil-fuel-operations emissions were 858.81 million tonnes CO2e, a 0.03% decrease vs. April 2024 ;

; Manufacturing emissions were 892.06 million tonnes CO2e, a 0.15% decrease vs. April 2024 ;

; Mineral-extraction emissions were 23.54 million tonnes CO2e, unchanged vs. April 2024 ;

; Power emissions were 1,269.31 million tonnes CO2e, a 2.71% increase vs. April 2024 ;

; Transportation emissions were 743.96 million tonnes CO2e, a 0.59% increase vs. April 2024 ;

; Waste emissions were 195.80 million tonnes CO2e, a 0.26% increase vs. April 2024 .

Greenhouse Gas Emissions by City: April 2025

The urban areas with the highest total greenhouse gas emissions in April 2025 were Shanghai, China; Tokyo, Japan; New York, United States; Los Angeles, United States; and Houston, United States.

The urban areas with the greatest increase in absolute emissions year over year were Nagoya, Japan; Owensboro, United States; Xinyu, China; Gangneung-si, South Korea; and Rizhao, China. Those with the largest absolute emissions decline were Swansea, United Kingdom; Singapore, Singapore; Houston, United States; Los Angeles, United States; and Anchorage, United States.

The urban areas with the greatest increase in emissions as a percentage of their total emissions were Labuan Bajo, Indonesia; Owensboro, United States; Kombissiri, Burkina Faso; Syracuse, Italy; and Bitilta Zebraro, Ethiopia. Those with the greatest decrease by percentage were Swansea, United Kingdom; Moroni, Comoros; Phù Yên, Vietnam; Dunfermline, United Kingdom; and Koko Town, Nigeria.

For all updates to Climate TRACE country-, state-, city-, sector-, and asset-level data, visit climatetrace.org.

RELEASE NOTES

Revisions to existing Climate TRACE data are common and expected. They allow us to take the most up-to-date and accurate information into account. As new information becomes available, Climate TRACE will update its emissions totals (potentially including historical estimates) to reflect new data inputs, methodologies, and revisions.

With the addition of April 2025 data, the Climate TRACE database is now updated to version V4.4.0. Additionally, the database was updated with new crop residue data that captures the impact of the decomposition of residue from 25 crop groups; the addition of manure emissions for 126 countries; asset-level rice cultivation emissions for Bhutan and Iran; forestry data across all subsectors for Q1 2025; updated Q3 2024 emissions estimates for refining and petrochemical assets in the Middle East and Asia; and updated emissions estimates for aluminum, steel, and cement manufacturing for March 2025. A detailed description of data updates is available in our changelog here.

To learn more about what is included in our monthly data releases and for frequently asked questions, click here. All methodologies for Climate TRACE data estimates are available to view and download here. For any further technical questions about data updates, please contact [email protected].

Emissions data for May 2025 are scheduled for release on July 31, 2025.

About Climate TRACE

The Climate TRACE coalition was formed by a group of AI specialists, data scientists, researchers, and nongovernmental organizations. Current members include Carbon Yield; CTrees; Duke University's Nicholas Institute for Energy, Environment & Sustainability; Earth Genome; Former Vice President Al Gore; Global Energy Monitor; Hypervine.io; Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab; OceanMind; RMI; TransitionZero; and WattTime. Climate TRACE is also supported by more than 100 other contributing organizations and researchers, including key data and analysis contributors: Arboretica, Carnegie Mellon University's CREATE Lab, Global Fishing Watch/emLab, Michigan State University, Open Supply Hub, and University of Malaysia Terengganu. For more information about the coalition and a list of contributors, click here.

