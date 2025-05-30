Climate TRACE Releases March 2025 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Data

Global greenhouse gas emissions for the month of March 2025 totaled 5.29 billion tonnes CO2e. For all updates to Climate TRACE country-, state-, city-, sector-, and asset-level data, visit climatetrace.org.

OAKLAND, Calif., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Climate TRACE reported that global greenhouse gas emissions for the month of March 2025 totaled 5.29 billion tonnes CO2e. This represents a decrease of 0.04% vs. March 2024. Global year-to-date emissions total 15.57 billion tonnes CO2e. This is 0.48% lower than the previous year-to-date total. Global methane emissions in March were 31.47 million tonnes CH4, a decrease of 0.01% vs. March 2024.

Data tables summarizing emissions totals for March 2025 by sector, country, and top 100 urban areas are available for download here.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Country: March 2025

Climate TRACE's preliminary estimate of March 2025 emissions in China, the world's top emitting country, is 1.53 billion tonnes CO2e. This is a decline of 1.35 million tonnes of CO2e or 0.09% as compared to March 2024.

Of the other top five emitting countries:

United States emissions declined by 1.05 million tonnes CO2e, or 0.18% year over year;

emissions declined by 1.05 million tonnes CO2e, or 0.18% year over year; India emissions increased by 1.20 million tonnes CO2e, or 0.34% year over year;

emissions increased by 1.20 million tonnes CO2e, or 0.34% year over year; Russia emissions increased by 0.40 million tonnes CO2e, or 0.13% year over year;

emissions increased by 0.40 million tonnes CO2e, or 0.13% year over year; Brazil emissions increased by 0.22 million tonnes CO2e, or 0.15% year over year.

In the EU — which, as a bloc, would be the fourth largest source of emissions in March 2025 — emissions declined by 0.38 million tonnes CO2e compared to March 2024, or 0.11%.

Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Sector: March 2025

Greenhouse gas emissions increased year over year in buildings, power, transportation, and waste and decreased in agriculture, fossil fuel operations, manufacturing, and mineral extraction. Fossil fuel operations saw the greatest change in emissions year over year, with emissions declining by 0.40%.

Agriculture emissions were 677.97 million tonnes CO2e, a 0.05% decrease vs. March 2024 ;

; Buildings emissions were 433.28 million tonnes CO2e, unchanged vs. March 2024 ;

; Fluorinated gases emissions were 139.32 million tonnes CO2e, unchanged vs. March 2024 ;

; Fossil fuel operations emissions were 845.18 million tonnes CO2e, a 0.40% decrease vs. March 2024 ;

; Manufacturing emissions were 904.34 million tonnes CO2e, a 0.17% decrease vs. March 2024 ;

; Mineral extraction emissions were 22.69 million tonnes CO2e, unchanged vs. March 2024 ;

; Power emissions were 1,309.74 million tonnes CO2e, a 0.20% increase vs. March 2024 ;

; Transportation emissions were 761.64 million tonnes CO2e, a 0.02% increase vs. March 2024 ;

; Waste emissions were 198.16 million tonnes CO2e, a 0.26% increase vs. March 2024 .

Greenhouse Gas Emissions by City: March 2025

The urban areas with the highest total greenhouse gas emissions in March 2025 were Shanghai, China; Tokyo, Japan; New York, United States; Los Angeles, United States; and Houston, United States.

The urban areas with the greatest increases in absolute emissions year over year were Owensboro, United States; Chiping, China; Palwancha, India; Helsinki, Finland; and Rotterdam [The Hague], Netherlands. Those with the largest absolute emissions declines were Swansea, United Kingdom; Singapore, Singapore; Chandrapur, India; Ulsan, South Korea; and Dortmund, Germany.

The urban areas with the greatest increases in emissions as a percentage of their total emissions were Labuan Bajo, Indonesia; Kombissiri, Burkina Faso; Shitang, China; Bitilta Zebraro, Ethiopia; and Gambat, Pakistan. Those with the greatest decreases by percentage were Swansea, United Kingdom; Bagh-e Zahra, Iran; Atebubu, Ghana; Azov, Russia; and Moroni, Comoros.

For all updates to Climate TRACE country-, state-, city-, sector-, and asset-level data, visit climatetrace.org.

RELEASE NOTES

Revisions to existing Climate TRACE data are common and expected. They allow us to take the most up-to-date and accurate information into account. As new information becomes available, Climate TRACE will update its emissions totals (potentially including historical estimates) to reflect new data inputs, methodologies, and revisions.

With the addition of March 2025 data, the Climate TRACE database is now updated to version V4.3.0. In this version, the database was updated to add 2024 rice cultivation data for 19 countries in Asia; added historic data covering synthetic fertilizer application emissions from 2015 through 2021; added Q1 2025 data for water reservoirs; added oil and gas refining data covering July 2024 through September 2024, adjusted refinery types on 7 US refineries and one additional refinery that is in the process of converting into a biorefinery; added February 2025 data for aluminum, steel, and cement manufacturing; added Q2 2024 data for petrochemical sources in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Q3 2024 data for sources in North America and Europe; updated asset-level power plant data to reflect new research on unit attributes; added 79 airports with domestic aviation emissions and 15 airports with international aviation emissions, added monthly aviation data covering emissions from 2015-2022, updated fuel burn estimates for certain aircraft types, and fixed issues with airline operation percentages at certain airports; updated road transportation data covering July 2024 through February 2025; and added February 2025 wastewater treatment and discharge emissions data.

A detailed description of data updates is available in our changelog here. In addition, Climate TRACE updated the formatting of its ownership information for greater clarity and ease of use.

To learn more about what is included in our monthly data releases and for frequently asked questions, click here. All methodologies for Climate TRACE data estimates are available to view and download here. For any further technical questions about data updates, please contact: [email protected].

Emissions data for April 2025 are scheduled for release on June 26, 2025.

About Climate TRACE

The Climate TRACE coalition was formed by a group of AI specialists, data scientists, researchers, and nongovernmental organizations. Current members include Carbon Yield; CTrees; Duke University's Nicholas Institute for Energy, Environment & Sustainability; Earth Genome; Former Vice President Al Gore; Global Energy Monitor; Hypervine.io; Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Lab; OceanMind; RMI; TransitionZero; and WattTime. Climate TRACE is also supported by more than 100 other contributing organizations and researchers, including key data and analysis contributors: Arboretica, Carnegie Mellon University's CREATE Lab, Global Fishing Watch/emLab, Michigan State University, Open Supply Hub, and University of Malaysia Terengganu. For more information about the coalition and a list of contributors, click here.

