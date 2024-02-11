Climate Transition Development Utilizing Terrapin Geothermics' Geothermal Expertise to Co-Develop Green Snow Project in Japan

Terrapin is honored to bring its technical and engineering expertise in renewable energy infrastructure to the development of this incredible property in Japan to deliver sustainable heating solutions. Post this

Terrapin's involvement in the Green Snow Project is further cemented via a recently announced merger in which Terrapin and TerraScale will merge into Climate Transition Development. Leveraging its unique project development model, Terrapin will orchestrate the identification, conceptualization, financing, design, construction, and operation of its Heat-to-Value projects in Japan.

"Terrapin is honored to bring its technical and engineering expertise in renewable energy infrastructure to the development of this incredible property in Japan to deliver sustainable heating solutions," said Marc Colombina, Vice President of Operations and Director at Terrapin. "Terrapin will not only provide heat-to-value capabilities for power generation, but also to develop sustainable infrastructure heated and cooled by renewable energy. We are privileged to participate in the development of Green Snow's innovative vision and will seek to uphold the tenets of sustainability and innovation."

"Our company is proud to be part of this landmark sustainability-focused project and to contribute its expertise in project development and project financing," said Danny Hayes, CEO of Climate Transition Development. "In tandem with the highly experienced team at Terrapin, we plan to deliver sustainable power, heating and cooling solutions to the project. Together with Terrapin, we will contribute to Global Family's visionary project, where our commitment lies in seamlessly integrating sustainability principles and setting a new standard for green development."

About Climate Transition Development Corporation

Climate Transition Development is a pioneering force in the realm of sustainable energy, finance and infrastructure, with a keen focus on accelerating the transition to a greener, more sustainable global economy. We are dedicated to investing in and developing projects that not only promise financial returns but also drive significant environmental benefits. Our portfolio encompasses a broad range of sustainable initiatives, including the integration of green buildings with solar rooftops and geothermal heating systems, the transformation of parking garages and commercial real estate into solar-powered facilities, and the conversion of downtown buildings and single-family residences into energy-efficient solar buildings complemented by geothermal energy solutions.

For more information, visit: https://ctdevelopment.co/

About Terrapin Geothermics Inc.

Terrapin is a emission-free energy developer specializing in generating clean, baseload electricity and heating/cooling from industrial waste heat and deep geothermal resources. Terrapin utilizes its unique project development model to bring together the key players to identify, conceptualize, finance, design, construct, and operate its Heat-to-Value projects. Founded in 2016, it is privately owned and based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Terrapin is the 100% owner Alberta #1 geothermal project which controls a CAD $25.42MM spend-and-reimburse Canadian government grant.

For more information, visit: https://www.terrapingeo.com/

Media Contact

Soheila Yalpani, Climate Transition Development Corporation, 1 (805) 262-7910, [email protected], ctdevelopment.co

SOURCE Climate Transition Development Corporation