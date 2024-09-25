ClimateHaven and Regional Water Authority Partner to Build Water Innovation Hub in New Haven

ClimateHaven and the Regional Water Authority Partner to Create Water Innovation Hub in Connecticut, Advancing Water Solutions to Decarbonize the Planet and Combat the Climate Crisis

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClimateHaven and the South Central Connecticut Regional Water Authority (RWA) today announced a partnership to build a Water Innovation Hub based in Connecticut. This Hub will accelerate the development of breakthrough technologies addressing key challenges in the water industry and aligned sectors. ClimateHaven, Connecticut's incubator for climate technology, and the RWA, a not-for-profit water utility and environmental services company that provides essential water services to nearly 430,000 people in south central Connecticut, will join forces to foster innovation that enhances water quality and access, conservation, infrastructure, and sustainability in the Northeast and beyond.

The growing impacts of climate change, alongside new forms of pollution, demand innovative solutions to protect human health, safety, and water access.

"At ClimateHaven, we believe that collaboration is the key to solving the world's greatest challenges," says Justine Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of ClimateHaven. "This partnership with the RWA will not only catalyze the development of revolutionary water technologies but also create a space where innovation and real-world application meet."

The RWA is a critical founding partner for the Water Innovation Hub based on its deep commitment to environmental stewardship and cutting-edge practices. With over 27,000 acres of watershed land under its management and four state-of-the-art treatment plants in operation, the RWA plays a pivotal role in ensuring a safe and sustainable water supply.

"Innovation is key to safeguarding our water future," said Larry Bingaman, RWA President and Chief Executive Officer. "Through our collaboration with ClimateHaven, we're fostering an environment where new technologies can transform how we impact and interact with water, benefiting both industry and the broader community."

The collaboration between the RWA and ClimateHaven will catalyze new opportunities for testing research in industrial test beds and pilot projects, leading to greater commercialization of new technologies. This partnership will create opportunities for specialized programming for technology development, product-market fit, and startup growth. Through the Water Innovation Hub, researchers and entrepreneurs will gain access to a network of industry experts to help scale impactful technologies.

In the next five years, the partners expect the Water Innovation Hub to create a robust pipeline of commercial-ready solutions for industry partners, offering startups pathways from lab to market, and driving transformative advancements in water technologies.

About ClimateHaven:

ClimateHaven is a climate tech incubator for world-class innovators and entrepreneurs. Rooted in New Haven, CT. ClimateHaven provides workspace, prototyping support, targeted programming, professional guidance, and connections to a wide-ranging partner network to help startups develop technology solutions to the climate crisis.

About Regional Water Authority:

The Regional Water Authority (RWA), a not-for-profit corporation founded in 1849, provides essential water services to nearly 430,000 people in south central Connecticut. The RWA is committed to environmental stewardship and innovation, managing over 27,000 acres of watershed land, and operating four state-of-the-art treatment plants. Guided by Conscious Capitalism principles, the RWA creates sustainable value while ensuring a high-quality water supply.

