ClimateHaven and RWA Launch Water Innovation Hub at Yale Innovation Summit

Hub accelerates breakthroughs in water technology

NEW HAVEN, Conn., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClimateHaven and the Regional Water Authority (RWA) today officially launched the Water Innovation Hub, a new initiative to accelerate the commercialization and deployment of next-generation water technologies. Announced during the Yale Innovation Summit, the Hub represents a major milestone in strengthening the region's capacity to pilot, validate and scale climate-resilient water solutions — from lab to real-world deployment.

The Water Innovation Hub is designed to close the gap between emerging technologies and practical applications. The need is urgent: U.S. water utilities are projected to require more than $625 billion over the next 20 years to upgrade aging infrastructure, detailed further in the WaterTech Landscape Report developed by the Water Innovation Hub and the Yale Center for Business and the Environment. Through structured pilot programs and direct collaboration with utility operations, the Hub offers special access to testing grounds to ensure innovations are not only developed but adopted. By connecting startups with the RWA's infrastructure, operations and expertise, the Hub helps align technology development with the sector's water-related challenges, serving both Connecticut communities and the broader U.S. water landscape.

"Our launch today brings together the urgency of water infrastructure needs with the creativity of entrepreneurs working on the frontlines of climate technology," said Ryan Dings, President of ClimateHaven. "Through this Hub, we're creating a pathway to commercialize high-impact solutions that address water quality, system resilience and environmental stewardship."

An Engine for Regional and Sector-Wide Innovation:

The Water Innovation Hub builds on a strategic partnership first announced in 2024 between climate tech incubator ClimateHaven and the RWA, the region's water utility serving approximately 432,000 residents in Greater New Haven. With support from Yale and broader regional stakeholders, the Hub is positioning New Haven and Connecticut as a center of gravity for water innovation and infrastructure renewal.

"We're proud to help shape emerging solutions to water-related challenges that can serve our customers and communities as well as water utilities nationwide," said Sunny Lakshminarayanan, the RWA's Interim CEO. "The Water Innovation Hub is not just about technology – it's about, collaboration, enhancing service and water quality and creating a sustainable water future."

Call for Solutions: 2025 Innovation Challenge Opens May 28:

Coinciding with the launch, ClimateHaven and the RWA are releasing an open Request for Proposals (RFP) to source leading-edge technologies that can be piloted with the in 2025. The RFP focuses on three challenge areas:

Rapid Water Quality Testing: Field-deployable real time diagnostics for parameters such as organics, manganese, biomarkers and microbial indicators.

Lead Pipe Detection: Non-invasive tools to identify buried lead service lines and to support compliance with federal mandates.

Inspection Drones: Robotics for in-pipe, in-tank and aerial infrastructure monitoring to detect leaks, corrosion and manage water infrastructure assets.

One selected technology will receive non-dilutive pilot funding, access to RWA systems, data and expertise, and support from ClimateHaven's expert network. Applications open May 28, 2025, and will remain open until Aug. 1. Shortlisted finalists will be interviewed in August, with the pilot awardee announced in September and implementation beginning in Fall 2025.

To Learn More and Apply:

Startups interested in participating are encouraged to fill out a brief eligibility form at:

https://airtable.com/appq9zx8chlsgzhX2/paguu7gdaZBtVEeeS/form

For full program details and updates, visit: https://www.climatehaven.tech/programs/water-innovation-hub

ABOUT CLIMATEHAVEN:

ClimateHaven is a platform for startups building breakthrough solutions in energy and climate resilience. ClimateHaven accelerates startups from lab to market by providing tailored company-building support and mentorship. Rooted in New Haven, CT, their dynamic incubator includes an expansive network of expert advisors, investors, strategic partners, as well as dedicated work and prototyping space.

ABOUT THE REGIONAL WATER AUTHORITY:

Trusted since 1849, the South Central Connecticut Regional Water Authority (RWA) is an award winning not-for-profit water utility and environmental services corporation that makes life better for people by providing high-quality water and services to approximately 432,000 people in 15 cities and towns throughout Greater New Haven. As a conscious business, the RWA acts as a responsible steward of the environment by protecting the nearly 28,000 acres of watershed land it owns and promoting sustainable practices. Our employees work toward our vision of being an innovative water utility that sustains life, strengthens communities, and protects natural resources for future generations. For more information on the RWA, please visit rwater.com.

Media Contact

Regina Sung, ClimateHaven, 915-356-5658, [email protected], https://www.climatehaven.tech

Kevin Watsey, Regional Water Authority, 475-331-5158, [email protected], https://www.rwater.com

SOURCE ClimateHaven