ClimateHaven, New Haven's First Climate Tech Incubator, To Hold Grand Opening November 9th

Event will coincide with ClimateHaven's hosting of the Yale Clean Energy Conference

NEW HAVEN. Conn., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClimateHaven, New Haven's newly established climate tech incubator, will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at 4:00 PM, and then proceed to host the opening night reception of the Yale Clean Energy Conference, a two-day gathering of leading experts to discuss clean energy justice, finance, technology, policy and careers. The reception will run from 5:30 PM until approximately 7:30 PM. Both the grand opening and reception will take place at ClimateHaven, 770 Chapel Street, New Haven.

"We are excited to celebrate our grand opening by welcoming the Yale Clean Energy Conference and its attendees to our dynamic new workspace," Ryan Dings, chief executive officer of ClimateHaven, said. "As we're dedicated to empowering climate tech entrepreneurs, we are honored to co-host this important event and look forward to the insight and collaboration it will offer our startups."

Now in its 3rd year, the conference has grown in size and scope, attracting clean energy professionals from around the nation. "ClimateHaven's grand opening and participation in the conference signal the growing strength and dynamism of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in New Haven," Stuart DeCew, Executive Director of the Yale Center for Business and the Environment, said. "The conference successfully brings a diverse blend of climate tech innovators and entrepreneurs to New Haven, we hope ClimateHaven can help keep them here."

A nonprofit innovation hub, ClimateHaven will support early-stage climate tech entrepreneurs through a combination of incubation, accelerator programming, and access to the resources and networks that startups need to scale. Much has been happening since it established its Chapel Street location this past spring.

With a grant from Connecticut's Community Investment Program, ClimateHaven is building out office, convening and prototyping space, transforming it into a vibrant environment for climate tech entrepreneurs to develop meaningful solutions and build their businesses.

ClimateHaven's buildout of physical space is being matched by the curation of a sophisticated network of partners, mentors and advisors who can help founders address the common challenges they face in scaling climate technologies. An initial group of resource partners will be announced at the grand opening.

Overseeing these developments with Dings are two new leaders who joined ClimateHaven this summer. First, Casey R. Pickett joined ClimateHaven as Managing Director of Incubator and Accelerator Programming. He previously served as Yale University's Planetary Solutions Project Director, host of the Pricing Nature podcast, and Director of the Carbon Charge, the first internal carbon tax system in higher education. Following Casey's addition, Haley Lieberman joined as Director of Community and Marketing. Haley previously served as the founder and CEO of ShopTomorrows (acquired), a nationwide circular marketplace for families, and regularly helped founders build and scale sustainability-focused startups in the fashion space.

ClimateHaven's momentum is producing a strong pipeline of potential members for its incubator program. When it begins operations this fall, ClimateHaven expects to welcome more than 12 climate tech startups. With the membership application process in full swing, Dings is pleased with the response he's received to date; more than 10 startups are confirmed members. "The enthusiasm for our newly founded climate tech community is quite evident, and we're excited to translate that enthusiasm into meaningful climate action."

For more information about the ClimateHaven grand opening and the Yale Clean Energy Conference, visit here.

About ClimateHaven:

ClimateHaven is a community of climate tech entrepreneurs and the passionate people that supports them. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, ClimateHaven provides incubation space, accelerator programming and valuable partners for startups that will deliver the solutions we need to propel us towards carbon neutrality and create a healthy planet for all. For more information, visit https://www.climatehaven.tech.

Media Contact

Rachel Leung, ClimateHaven, 203.253.0683, [email protected], https://www.climatehaven.tech

SOURCE ClimateHaven