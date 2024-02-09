ClinEco Launches ClinEco Commons - One Centralized Hub to Access Volumes of Clinical Research News, Insights, and Other Resources

"ClinEco continues to be built and refined around the idea of simplifying and accelerating clinical research by making it easier for people to find each other and work together more effectively," said Micah Lieberman, Co-Founder and VP of Community and Business Development at ClinEco. Post this

"ClinEco continues to be built and refined around the idea of simplifying and accelerating clinical research by making it easier for people to find each other and work together more effectively," said Micah Lieberman, Co-Founder and VP of Community and Business Development at ClinEco. "ClinEco Commons is the latest example of our commitment to making it easier for research professionals to share ideas and expertise. With ClinEco Commons, users don't need to spend hours seeking useful insights piece-meal, they can access valuable information fast, all within the ClinEco platform."

ClinEco Commons encourages the sharing of whitepapers, articles, podcasts, and other resources from all members of the ClinEco community, while also providing access to numerous resources from SCOPE. Further, ClinEco Commons will always post the latest news, changes, and guidance from regulatory bodies, helping to ensure that community members are always up to date. ClinEco is collaborating with collaborative industry groups as Knowledge Partners to help distribute their educational materials.

All members of the ClinEco community will have immediate access to ClinEco Commons. ClinEco invites industry professionals to be a part of this collaborative and dynamic platform, where they can both contribute to and benefit from a wealth of shared knowledge and resources.

ClinEco Commons is available at: ClinEco.io/Commons. Exploring and reading content on the Commons is included with all ClinEco Explorer accounts, an Innovator subscription is needed for clinical trial organizations to add their content.

About ClinEco

ClinEco unites sponsors, CROs, service providers, and sites on the world's first B2B clinical trial marketplace, empowering all to expand clinical partnerships. By creating a platform where all research stakeholders can explore, engage, and exchange capabilities with an ecosystem of partners, ClinEco accelerates the process of vendor selection, leading to faster, more efficient clinical trials. ClinEco is a Cambridge Healthtech Institute Company. The team responsible for ClinEco is also the team behind the Summit for Clinical Ops Executives (SCOPE).

About CHI

Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI) believes bringing together a unique and diverse constellation of innovators, scientists, and life science professionals can hold the key to developing tomorrow's cures and diagnostics. We are a life science network for leading researchers and business experts from top pharmaceutical, biotech, and academic organizations.

