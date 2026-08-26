Clinect Healthcare Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

Clinect Healthcare, a healthcare technology company specializing in digital patient engagement and outcomes solutions, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinect ranked No. 3,807 nationally after achieving 68% revenue growth from 2022 through 2025.

The Inc. 5000 recognizes the most successful independent businesses in the United States based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Companies must also meet Inc.'s revenue, ownership and editorial review requirements to qualify.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is an incredible honor and a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our customers have placed in us," said Brian Schmitz, founder and CEO of Clinect Healthcare. "For more than a decade, we have helped healthcare organizations engage patients throughout the entire care journey - from digital intake and patient satisfaction to patient-reported outcomes. As healthcare continues its shift toward value-based care, capturing the patient's voice and understanding outcomes beyond the walls of the clinic will be essential to improving care, driving revenue and advancing value-based care initiatives."

Clinect provides an integrated suite of healthcare technology solutions spanning digital intake, patient-reported outcomes, patient satisfaction and reputation management, patient reactivation, and incident management. Its platform helps healthcare organizations collect and act on patient information while reducing the administrative burden placed on clinical and operational teams.

The company's growth has been supported by long-term customer relationships, deep integrations with leading electronic health record and practice management platforms, and growing demand for technology that connects patient engagement with measurable clinical and financial outcomes.

"This recognition belongs to our employees, customers and partners," Schmitz added. "Their trust has helped us build a platform capable of solving complex healthcare challenges and serving this market for years to come."

About Clinect Healthcare

Clinect Healthcare is a leading healthcare technology company helping organizations collect, understand and act on patient information. Its integrated platform supports patient-reported outcomes, digital intake, patient satisfaction and reputation management, patient reactivation, and incident management.

To learn more, visit https://clinecthealthcare.com

Media Contact

Meghan Leonard, Clinect Healthcare, 1 877.400.0243, [email protected], www.clinecthealthcare.com

SOURCE Clinect Healthcare