Clinical Data Analysis: Avoiding Obstacles to Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar offers insights on ensuring data and results are kept safe and secure, addressing best practices for data protection and security measures in statistical computing. This information will equip attendees with the knowledge to enhance the integrity and reliability of their statistical analyses and maintain compliance with regulatory standards.

In this webinar, the expert speakers will also delve into the essential elements required to establish a robust statistical computing environment. Attendees will learn about the core needs of such an environment, including what must be monitored to maintain audit readiness. The discussion will also cover the components of a complete validation document set, providing a comprehensive guide on effectively preparing and organizing these critical documents.

Join experts from Instem, Joe Olinger, Solution Owner, Phil Loucks, Account Manager, and special guest Karena Kong, Senior Director of Statistical Programming for the live webinar on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).

