Clinical Data Analysis: Avoiding Obstacles to Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights on ensuring clinical data and results are kept safe and secure, addressing best practices for data protection and security measures in statistical computing. Attendees will be equipped with the knowledge to enhance the integrity and reliability of their statistical analyses and maintain compliance with regulatory standards as well. The featured speakers will also discuss what needs to be monitored for audit preparedness, the components of a complete validation document set, and more.
TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the world of clinical data analysis, the starting point is deceptively easy: one person and a laptop with a few applications installed. But soon the team grows, your treatment moves toward approval and your needs have quickly multiplied.
Without a centralized system, users can make multiple copies of data, which causes confusion about the source of truth. Small configuration changes can lead to differing results, causing more confusion. More importantly, data access must be properly managed; the wrong person having access at the wrong time can ruin clinical studies. Keeping systems fully validated and users on the same software release is another set of massive issues. These issues alone can place an enormous strain on internal information technology resources. And getting to the finish line can reveal another huge problem. Are you prepared in the event of an audit?
This webinar offers insights on ensuring data and results are kept safe and secure, addressing best practices for data protection and security measures in statistical computing. This information will equip attendees with the knowledge to enhance the integrity and reliability of their statistical analyses and maintain compliance with regulatory standards.
In this webinar, the expert speakers will also delve into the essential elements required to establish a robust statistical computing environment. Attendees will learn about the core needs of such an environment, including what must be monitored to maintain audit readiness. The discussion will also cover the components of a complete validation document set, providing a comprehensive guide on effectively preparing and organizing these critical documents.
Join experts from Instem, Joe Olinger, Solution Owner, Phil Loucks, Account Manager, and special guest Karena Kong, Senior Director of Statistical Programming for the live webinar on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Clinical Data Analysis: Avoiding Obstacles to Success.
