Clinical Data Strategy in Action for Complex Clinical Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar brings together clinical data experts from clinical data acquisition, data management and statistical analysis disciplines for an interactive conversation exploring the vital roles of technology, collaboration, and flexibility in navigating the complexities of today'sclinical trials.

Webinar attendees will benefit from insights into designing flexible, future-proofed electronic data capture systems; proactive data management strategies that deliver real-time insights and seamlessly handle external data, including biomarker and patient-reported outcomes and the importance of incorporating statistical input across the data lifecycle. The role of advanced technologies, including clinical data platforms that integrate diverse data types from various sources, as well as the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches to manage the increased volume, variety, and velocity of data in innovative clinical trials will also be discussed.

Through discussion and practical examples, the speakers will highlight the positive impact of cross-functional collaboration and integrated data strategies in complex clinical research, helping to reduce cycle times and pave the way for new breakthroughs.

Register for this webinar today to learn how a unified clinical data strategy, advanced clinical data technologies and real-time data access can streamline complex clinical trials.

Join experts from eClinical Solutions, Katrina Rice (moderator), Chief Delivery Officer, Biometrics Services; Diane Lacroix, VP, Clinical Data Management; Demi Niforos, VP, Biostatistics and Statistical Programming; Grant Williamson, Senior Director, Clinical Programming, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Clinical Data Strategy in Action for Complex Clinical Trials.

