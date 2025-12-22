Clinical ink announces collaboration with Tandem Diabetes Care to integrate Automated Insulin Delivery data into the GlucoseReady™ connected device software platform

"By combining insulin delivery data with CGM and patient-reported outcomes in a single GCP-compliant platform, we enable sponsors to achieve additional transparency and accuracy." Post this

Jonathan Goldman, MD, CEO of Clinical ink, commented:

"Our partnership with Tandem Diabetes Care represents a significant step forward in the evolution of clinical trials in Type 1 Diabetes. By combining insulin delivery data with CGM and patient-reported outcomes in a single GCP-compliant platform, we enable sponsors to achieve additional transparency and accuracy. This integration strengthens patient engagement and retention, both of which are important in Type 1 Diabetes."

Clinical ink is certified to ISO 13485:2016 for the design, development, and maintenance of our Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) solutions.

Jordan Pinsker, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Tandem Diabetes Care, shared:

"We are pleased to be working with Clinical ink on this initiative. This collaboration sets a new precedent for type 1 diabetes research, and we are proud to see our market-leading advanced insulin delivery systems represented as part of this effort."

More information about automated insulin delivery systems from Tandem Diabetes Care can be found at www.tandemdiabetes.com.

About Clinical ink

Clinical ink is the global life science company that brings data, technology, and patient science together. Our deep therapeutic-area expertise, coupled with eCOA, EDC, connected devices and patient engagement tools (telehealth, eConsent, eRetention), drive the industry standard for precision data capture.

Alissa Dunkin, Clinical ink, 1 3367286819, [email protected], https://www.clinicalink.com/

