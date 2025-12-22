Clinical ink announces collaboration with Tandem Diabetes Care to integrate Automated Insulin Delivery data into the GlucoseReady™ connected device software platform

Integration addresses critical need for accurate, real-time automated insulin delivery data in Type 1 Diabetes clinical research
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical ink, a global life science technology company, announces a collaboration with Tandem Diabetes Care, a leading innovator in automated insulin delivery solutions. This collaboration enables integration of Tandem's Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) systems (Tandem Mobi and t:slim X2) with Clinical ink's GlucoseReady™ platform, providing an automated method for capturing AID system data in clinical trials. Type 1 Diabetes participants who opt into a study will have their basal and bolus insulin data securely recorded from their Tandem AID pumps and transmitted directly into the GlucoseReady™ platform. This data may remain blinded to participants but available to the sponsor. This advancement complements existing GlucoseReady™ capabilities for capturing Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM), Blood Glucose Monitoring (BGM) and other digital biomarkers managed per Good Clinical Practice (GCP) principles.
This integration addresses a critical need for accurate, real-time automated insulin delivery data in Type 1 Diabetes clinical research, reducing reliance on manual reporting and improving data integrity. By automating this process, Clinical ink aims to streamline trial workflows, enhance patient experience, and support regulatory compliance.
Jonathan Goldman, MD, CEO of Clinical ink, commented:
"Our partnership with Tandem Diabetes Care represents a significant step forward in the evolution of clinical trials in Type 1 Diabetes. By combining insulin delivery data with CGM and patient-reported outcomes in a single GCP-compliant platform, we enable sponsors to achieve additional transparency and accuracy. This integration strengthens patient engagement and retention, both of which are important in Type 1 Diabetes."
Clinical ink is certified to ISO 13485:2016 for the design, development, and maintenance of our Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) solutions.
Jordan Pinsker, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Tandem Diabetes Care, shared:
"We are pleased to be working with Clinical ink on this initiative. This collaboration sets a new precedent for type 1 diabetes research, and we are proud to see our market-leading advanced insulin delivery systems represented as part of this effort."
More information about automated insulin delivery systems from Tandem Diabetes Care can be found at www.tandemdiabetes.com.
Clinical ink is the global life science company that brings data, technology, and patient science together. Our deep therapeutic-area expertise, coupled with eCOA, EDC, connected devices and patient engagement tools (telehealth, eConsent, eRetention), drive the industry standard for precision data capture.
