Clinical ink announces Kaitality™, a first-in-class digital tool for improving drug adherence and measuring functional quality of weight loss

Expanding Clinical Research Expertise into Digital Health Solutions for Clinical Care
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical ink announces the launch of Kaitality™, a novel first-in-class digital app addressing the unmet need in GLP-1 therapeutics for personalized drug adherence support that is also integrated with measures of functional weight loss such as total weight, body composition and actigraphy. The app is part of a suite of Digital Health Technologies (DHT) developed by a new Disease Management business unit established by Clinical ink. The business unit leverages the eCOA, validated behavioral science, and connected device technology developed by Clinical ink over 19 years. This is reinforced by the company's ISO13485 quality management system, which has enabled Clinical ink to be leaders in cardiometabolic drug development technology. Kaitality™ represents a strategic milestone for Clinical ink that brings together technology, AI, patient engagement, and rigorous data collection.
The Disease Management Business Unit is led by Dr. Christian Djurhuus, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Djurhuus is an expert in endocrinology care and former senior executive at Novo Nordisk with deep expertise in DHT. The company has appointed Bob DiLuzio as Senior Vice President, Commercial Development for the Disease Management Business Unit. Mr. DiLuzio joins the company following a 30-year distinguished career in commercial development at Pfizer, Oracle and Veeva. Dr. Djurhuus and DiLuzio are supported by Dr. Nicholas Alp, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Clinical ink to ensure alignment with more than 40 ongoing cardiometabolic clinical trials supported by Clinical ink's SPUR™ and GlucoseReady™ DHT.
Kaitality™ is a BYOD mobile app combining the validated SPUR™ personalized adherence risk and behavioral modification tool and integrated with connected devices for measurement of weight, body composition and actigraphy. The initial target market includes U.S. patients with obesity and treated with an incretin or amylin-based medication. Kaitality™ will be launched in digital health technology observational studies prior to widespread use in patient support programs and by the payor market.
Dr. Jonathan Goldman, MD, CEO of Clinical ink said: "Predicting and improving adherence to GLP-1 therapy remains an unmet need despite adoption of current behavioral/telehealth solutions. In addition, whilst current DHT can measure response to GLP-1 therapy, there are several limitations that frustrate patients, providers, pharma companies and payors. We believe our clinical trial experience in adherence and DHT tools can rapidly translate into quantifiable benefits in the clinical care world. We are excited to announce Kaitality™, which has the potential to become part of the new standard of clinical care for patients living with obesity taking GLP-1s and similar therapies".
About Clinical ink
Clinical ink is the global life science company that brings data, technology, and patient science together. Our deep therapeutic-area expertise, coupled with eCOA, EDC, connected devices and patient engagement tools (telehealth, eConsent, eRetention), drives the industry standard for precision data capture.
Media Contact
Alissa Dunkin, Clinical ink, 1 3367286819, [email protected], https://www.clinicalink.com/
SOURCE Clinical ink
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