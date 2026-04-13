Clinical ink announces Kaitality™, a first-in-class digital tool for improving drug adherence and measuring functional quality of weight loss

"We are excited to announce Kaitality™, which has the potential to become part of the new standard of clinical care for patients living with obesity taking GLP-1s and similar therapies." Post this

Kaitality™ is a BYOD mobile app combining the validated SPUR™ personalized adherence risk and behavioral modification tool and integrated with connected devices for measurement of weight, body composition and actigraphy. The initial target market includes U.S. patients with obesity and treated with an incretin or amylin-based medication. Kaitality™ will be launched in digital health technology observational studies prior to widespread use in patient support programs and by the payor market.

Dr. Jonathan Goldman, MD, CEO of Clinical ink said: "Predicting and improving adherence to GLP-1 therapy remains an unmet need despite adoption of current behavioral/telehealth solutions. In addition, whilst current DHT can measure response to GLP-1 therapy, there are several limitations that frustrate patients, providers, pharma companies and payors. We believe our clinical trial experience in adherence and DHT tools can rapidly translate into quantifiable benefits in the clinical care world. We are excited to announce Kaitality™, which has the potential to become part of the new standard of clinical care for patients living with obesity taking GLP-1s and similar therapies".

About Clinical ink

Clinical ink is the global life science company that brings data, technology, and patient science together. Our deep therapeutic-area expertise, coupled with eCOA, EDC, connected devices and patient engagement tools (telehealth, eConsent, eRetention), drives the industry standard for precision data capture.

Media Contact

Alissa Dunkin, Clinical ink, 1 3367286819, [email protected], https://www.clinicalink.com/

SOURCE Clinical ink