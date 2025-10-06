Clinical ink announces selection as finalist for 2025 Prix Galien USA, "Best Digital Health Solution"

"Being selected for the second year in a row affirms the impact of our innovation and the value GlucoseReady™ brings to improving patient engagement, data quality, and trial outcomes in the evolving landscape of GLP-1 clinical development." Post this

GlucoseReady™ technology is currently live or in start-up for more than 40 clinical trials. We believe this unique tool suite represents the new gold standard for patient retention and data capture in the new era of GLP-1 cardiometabolic clinical trials.

"We are honored that GlucoseReady™ has once again been recognized as a finalist for the Prix Galien USA Award for Best Digital Health Solution. At Clinical ink, we are deeply committed to transforming cardiometabolic clinical research through intelligent, patient-centric technologies. Being selected for the second year in a row affirms the impact of our innovation and the value GlucoseReady™ brings to improving patient engagement, data quality, and trial outcomes in the evolving landscape of GLP-1 clinical development."

- Steve Polyak, PhD SVP Artificial Intelligence and Innovation

About Clinical ink

Clinical ink is the global life science company that brings data, technology, and patient science together. Our deep therapeutic-area expertise, coupled with eCOA, EDC, connected devices and patient engagement tools (telehealth, eConsent, eRetention), drive the industry standard for precision data capture.

