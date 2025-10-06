Clinical ink announces selection as finalist for 2025 Prix Galien USA, "Best Digital Health Solution"

GlucoseReady™ selected as finalist for "Best Digital Health Solution".
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical ink is delighted to announce its selection as finalist in the 'Best Digital Health Solution' category of the 2025 Prix Galien USA Awards for the second year in a row. The award will be announced on October 30th, 2025.
GlucoseReady™ is a novel, fully integrated Good Clinical Practice (GCP) eClinical platform designed to optimize patient engagement and retention for cardiometabolic areas including diabetes and chronic weight management. It includes a full suite of electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) capabilities that capture data via active patient diaries, and which are triggered in near real time from a full range of connected devices that leverage direct connection via bluebooth to the app. The passive wearable technologies include a range of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), blood glucose monitoring (BG), weight scales, and actigraphy devices. The incorporation within the platform of AI algorithms for enhanced data monitoring is designed to improve patient outcomes, adherence to protocol guidelines, and safety surveillance.
GlucoseReady™ technology is currently live or in start-up for more than 40 clinical trials. We believe this unique tool suite represents the new gold standard for patient retention and data capture in the new era of GLP-1 cardiometabolic clinical trials.
"We are honored that GlucoseReady™ has once again been recognized as a finalist for the Prix Galien USA Award for Best Digital Health Solution. At Clinical ink, we are deeply committed to transforming cardiometabolic clinical research through intelligent, patient-centric technologies. Being selected for the second year in a row affirms the impact of our innovation and the value GlucoseReady™ brings to improving patient engagement, data quality, and trial outcomes in the evolving landscape of GLP-1 clinical development."
- Steve Polyak, PhD SVP Artificial Intelligence and Innovation
Clinical ink is the global life science company that brings data, technology, and patient science together. Our deep therapeutic-area expertise, coupled with eCOA, EDC, connected devices and patient engagement tools (telehealth, eConsent, eRetention), drive the industry standard for precision data capture.
