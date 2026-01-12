Clinical ink Announces SPUR™ Adherence Solution for Cardiometabolic Disease Management in the US

Optimizing Clinical Outcomes for Patients
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical ink announces an exclusive perpetual license agreement with Observia to offer the SPUR™ Adherence Solution for US patients with cardiometabolic disease, expanding our existing collaborations in clinical trials. Adherence to treatment plans is essential to optimize clinical outcomes for patients with chronic conditions. SPUR is a unique adherence solution that provides an individual behavioral diagnosis and intervention plan for each patient. SPUR has been validated in 8 peer-reviewed publications and used in more than 100,000 patients globally to improve medication adherence and clinical outcomes across multiple therapeutic areas. Clinical ink will focus on the key cardiometabolic diseases of obesity, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and heart failure in the US.
SPUR evaluates the 4 key determinants of the beliefs, attitudes and behaviors of patients – Social, Psychological, Usage, and Rational - unique for every patient. A simple, validated, digital questionnaire feeds into the SPUR analysis, which provides immediate supportive feedback. The health care provider receives a patient profile, predicting the risk of poor adherence, an analysis of the drivers of that risk, and personalized communication guidance to improve engagement and adherence. Powered by the proprietary d.tells™ AI engine, SPUR dynamically adjusts how it engages each patient. By adapting the frequency, tone, and content of messages, the system ensures that every interaction is personalized and motivating.
Dr Nicholas Alp, MD PhD, CMO of Clinical ink said: "We are excited to offer SPUR to support US patients living with cardiometabolic disease engage with their treatment plans, advancing our mission to improve health outcomes through personalized treatment adherence technology."
