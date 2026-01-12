Clinical ink Announces SPUR™ Adherence Solution for Cardiometabolic Disease Management in the US

SPUR is a unique adherence solution that provides an individual behavioral diagnosis and intervention plan for each patient, validated in 8 peer-reviewed publications and used in more than 100,000 patients globally across multiple therapeutic areas. Post this

Dr Nicholas Alp, MD PhD, CMO of Clinical ink said: "We are excited to offer SPUR to support US patients living with cardiometabolic disease engage with their treatment plans, advancing our mission to improve health outcomes through personalized treatment adherence technology."

About Clinical ink

Clinical ink is the global life science company that brings data, technology, and patient science together. Our deep therapeutic-area expertise, coupled with eCOA, EDC, connected devices and patient engagement tools (telehealth, eConsent, eRetention), drive the industry standard for precision data capture.

Media Contact

Alissa Dunkin, Clinical ink, 1 3367286819, [email protected], https://www.clinicalink.com/

SOURCE Clinical ink