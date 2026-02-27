Clinical ink Appoints Dr. Christian Born Djurhuus, MD, PhD as Chief Science Officer

"Christian brings a rare combination of scientific leadership, digital expertise, and deep cardiometabolic development experience. His leadership will be instrumental as we build and scale our disease management offering while continuing to strengthen our core clinical trial solutions." Post this

Dr. Djurhuus commented, "I am excited to join Clinical ink at a time when the convergence of digital health, clinical science, and patient‑centric data capture is creating new opportunities. I look forward to helping advance a disease management solution that delivers meaningful impact for patients while strengthening evidence generation for biopharma partners."

Most recently, Christian served as Corporate Vice President, Process Transformation & Digitalization, Global Trial Portfolio at Novo Nordisk, where he was responsible for decentralized clinical trial strategies and patient‑facing technologies. He previously served as Chief Digital Officer for Novo Nordisk and before that as Vice President of Medical Science, with responsibility for global development programs in the cardiometabolic therapeutic area.

Dr. Djurhuus holds an MD in Medicine and a PhD in Endocrinology and Metabolism from the University of Aarhus, along with a Bachelor of Science in Informatics.

"I am delighted to welcome Christian to Clinical ink," said Clinical ink CEO, Jonathan Goldman, MD. "He brings a rare combination of scientific leadership, digital expertise, and deep cardiometabolic development experience. His leadership will be instrumental as we build and scale our disease management offering while continuing to strengthen our core clinical trial solutions."

About Clinical ink

Clinical ink is the global life science company bringing data, technology, and patient-centric research together. Our deep therapeutic-area expertise, coupled with Direct Data Capture, eCOA, eConsent, telehealth, and digital biomarkers advancement (including the use of Continuous Glucose Monitoring for detection of hypoglycemia), support the next generation of clinical trials and ultimately, the clinical management of patients.

