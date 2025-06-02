Clinical ink Launches Global Patient Advisory Board to Ensure Engagement in Clinical Technologies

Dr. Nicholas Alp, MD, commented: "This board is a step towards improving the experience of patients who volunteer in clinical trials, and ensuring their voice is heard in the design of our technology solutions." Post this

The Board will be led by the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Nicholas Alp, MD, PhD, FRCP, FACC, a globally recognized key opinion leader in cardiovascular medicine. He will be joined by Dr. Steve Polyak, PhD, Head of Global Product Innovation, Jessica Ryter, Senior Director of Product Strategy, and Isabel Bagheri, Lead Platform Designer, whose combined expertise will ensure that patient insights are rapidly translated into actionable product innovations.

Nicholas Alp, Chair of the Patient Advisory Board commented: "For too long, the voices of patients have been underrepresented in the design and experience in clinical trial technologies. This board is a step towards improving the experience of patients who volunteer in clinical trials, and ensuring their voice is heard in the design of our technology solutions. This will be particularly important as we launch our range of Software As A Medical device capabilities in clinical trials and then more broadly in disease management. By listening carefully to those who live with health conditions, we can co-create tools and processes that they want to use."

Steve Polyak, Head of Global Product Innovation, added: "Our job is to build technology that works in the real world. That starts with asking patients what they need—what frustrates them, what motivates them, and what helps them feel seen and supported. The Patient Advisory Board will be a compass guiding our strategic direction."

With this initiative, Clinical ink will immediately incorporate feedback in design and encourage patients to participate in testing of its technology interface.

Clinical ink is the global life science company that brings data, technology, and patient science together. Our deep therapeutic-area expertise, coupled with eCOA, EDC, connected devices and patient engagement tools (telehealth, eConsent, eRetention), drive the industry standard for precision data capture.

