Clinical ink Launches TrialLens™: An AI-Powered Operations Dashboard for eCOA and Connected Device Trials

TrialLens supports a unified view of diverse data sources, including:

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments (eCOA): Real-time analytics on participant compliance, engagement, visit adherence, site performance, and scheduling logistics.

Connected Device Telemetry: Visualization of device status and participant physiological data from devices such as continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), blood glucose meters (BGMs), actigraphy sensors, and smart scales.

Operational Insights: Integrated visibility into trial logistics, enabling proactive risk mitigation, site management, and study execution.

"TrialLens is more than just a dashboard. It is a powerful decision-support engine that shortens the feedback loop between data generation and insight delivery," said Megan Petrylak, Chief Operations Officer at Clinical ink. "By equipping our customers with the tools to visualize and interrogate data in real time, we're helping them drive more informed decisions, faster."

"Clinical trials leveraging digital health technologies generate complex, multidimensional datasets. TrialLens turns that complexity into clarity," added David Anderson, PhD, Director of Science & Innovation at Clinical ink. "We've designed this platform to scale across therapeutic areas and study designs while supporting the scientific rigor needed for regulatory-grade research."

"TrialLens represents a fundamental leap in how data is surfaced, interpreted, and acted upon in clinical research," commented Steve Polyak, PhD, Senior Vice President of Global Product Innovation at Clinical ink. "By embedding AI natively into the analytics workflow, we're enabling our users to move from passive reporting to predictive, proactive decision-making."

Clinical ink continues to lead the evolution of digital trials through integrated solutions that connect participants, sites, and sponsors in real time.

Clinical ink is the global life science company that brings data, technology, and patient science together. Our deep therapeutic-area expertise, coupled with eCOA, eDC, Digital Biomarkers and patient engagement tools (telehealth, eConsent, eRetention), drive the industry standard for precision data and usher in a new generation of clinical trials.

