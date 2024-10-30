Clinical Late-Breaking Abstracts Announced for the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 39th Annual Meeting

"SITC is committed to accelerating the approval of 100 novel agents by 2034, and providing a platform to showcase the latest clinical advancements at our Annual Meeting is an important component of this goal." - SITC President Leisha A. Emens, MD, PhD Post this

The Late-breaking Abstracts with oral presentations at the 39th Annual Meeting are:

(1463) Coformulated vibostolimab/pembrolizumab plus chemotherapy as first-line therapy vs atezolizumab plus chemotherapy for extensive-stage small-cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC): Randomized, phase 3 KEYVIBE-008

Jacob Sands, MD – Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Session 104: Clinical Late-Breaking Abstract Session – Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 - 11:45 a.m. CST

(1492) Telomere-Targeting agent THIO in sequence with cemiplimab demonstrates long-term therapeutic benefits beyond treatment cessation - a phase 2 THIO-101 trial in advanced ICI resistant NSCLC patients

Victor Zaporojan, MD - Maia Biotechnology Inc.

Session 104: Clinical Late-Breaking Abstract Session – Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 - 11:45 a.m. CST

(1472) A phase 1/2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of autologous TAC T cells in subjects with claudin 18.2+ advanced solid tumors

Ecaterina E. Dumbrava, MD – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Session 106d: Biotech Breakthroughs - Solid Tumor IO at the Tipping Point – Friday, Nov. 8, 2024 – 1:45 p.m. CST

(1504) Primary analysis of the registration-intended cohort of patients with anti–PD-1–failed melanoma from the IGNYTE trial of RP1 plus nivolumab, including clinical subgroup and initial biomarker data

Michael Wong, MD, PhD, FRCPC – The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Session 204: Clinical Late-Breaking Abstract Session – Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 - 11:45 a.m. CST

(1470) START001: A Phase 1/2 study of Invikafusp alfa (STAR0602), a first-in-class TCR β chain-targeted bispecific antibody, as monotherapy in patients with antigen-rich solid tumors resistant to anti-PD(L)1

James L. Gulley, MD, PhD – National Cancer Institute

Session 204: Clinical Late-Breaking Abstract Session – Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024 - 11:45 a.m. CST

The full abstracts will be available on Nov. 5 at 9 a.m. EST as a supplement published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC).

Clinical Late-Breaking Abstract Sessions with oral abstract presentations will take place on Friday, Nov. 8 from 11:45 a.m.–12:15 p.m. CT and Saturday, Nov. 9 from 11:45 a.m.–12:15 p.m. CT in Hall A3 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. In addition, Late-breaking Abstract posters will be presented in the Exhibit and Poster Hall in Houston, TX and the virtual ePoster Hall beginning Friday, Nov. 8 at 9 a.m. CT.

