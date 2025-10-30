Clinical Late-Breaking Abstracts Announced for the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting

"The Late-breaking Abstracts this year will only focus on late-breaking data from interventional clinical trials in humans and will further enhance the cutting-edge science offered at the 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting," - SITC Vice President Sandra Demaria MD. Post this

The Late-breaking Abstracts with oral presentations at the 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting are:

(1316) Initial monotherapy clinical activity of invikafusp alfa, a first-in-class TCR β-chain-targeted bifunctional antibody, in tissue-agnostic, TMB-H patients from STARt-001, a Phase 1/2 trial

Aurélien Marabelle, MD, PhD – Gustave Roussy & Paris Saclay University

Session 104: Clinical Oral Abstract Session – Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 – 11:30 a.m. ET

(1342) First-in-human dose escalation study to investigate the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and initial efficacy of mRNA-LNP MT-302 in vivo CAR therapy in solid tumors

Rasha Cosman, BSc (Med), MBBS, FRACP – St. Vincent's Hospital

Session 104: Clinical Oral Abstract Session – Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 – 11:30 a.m. ET

(1348) Final overall survival analysis of HARMONi-A study comparing ivonescimab plus chemotherapy to chemotherapy alone in patients with EGFR+ NSCLC progressed on EGFR-TKI treatment

Li Zhang, MD – Sun Yat-Sen University Cancer Center

Session 104: Clinical Oral Abstract Session – Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 – 11:30 a.m. ET

(1305) Coformulation of favezelimab and pembrolizumab as neoadjuvant therapy for resectable cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC): results from cohort A of the phase 2 KeyForm-010 study

Matteo Carlino, MBBS, PhD, BMedSC, FRACP – The University of Sydney

Session 106a: Considerations for Incorporating Biomarkers in Perioperative/Neoadjuvant Therapy – Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 – 1:45 p.m. ET

(1346) Molecular and immunologic correlates of response in a phase II study of neoadjuvant lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab in Merkel cell carcinoma

Kenneth Tsai, MD, PhD – Moffitt Cancer Center

Session 106a: Considerations for Incorporating Biomarkers in Perioperative/Neoadjuvant Therapy – Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 – 1:45 p.m. ET

(1327) Biomarker and updated clinical data for RP1 plus nivolumab in anti-PD-1-failed melanoma from the IGNYTE trial demonstrate reversal of mechanisms of resistance to immune checkpoint blockade

Trisha Wise-Draper, MD, PhD– University of Cincinnati Cancer Center

Session 107d: The Next Wave: Viruses, Cells and Next-gen PD-1 Bispecifics – Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 – 3:55 p.m. ET

(1328) SSGJ-707, a PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody, combined with platinum-based chemotherapy in first-line treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC): results from a phase 2 study

Lin Wu, PhD –Hunan Cancer Hospital

Session 107d: The Next Wave: Viruses, Cells and Next-gen PD-1 Bispecifics – Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 – 3:55 p.m. ET

(1310) A phase 1/IIa study of ILKN421H, a LNP mRNA encoding an IL2Rβγ selective IL-2v, as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab, in patients with advanced solid tumors

Haining Huang, PhD- ILeukon Therapeutics

Session 206: Clinical Oral Abstract Session – Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 – 1:45 p.m. ET

(1325) SCOPE, an open label phase 2 parallel multi cohort clinical trial evaluating an off-the-shelf DNA plasmid vaccine in first line advanced melanoma combined with check point blockade - interim read-out

Nermeen Varawalla, MD, PhD, MBA – Scancell Ltd

Session 206: Clinical Oral Abstract Session – Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 – 1:45 p.m. ET

(1336) Final ph1b/2 results for Nous-209 monotherapy in Lynch syndrome carriers: Annual revaccination boosts T cell immunity informing future cancer interception strategies

Anna Morena D'Alise, PhD – Nouscom SRL

Session 206: Clinical Oral Abstract Session – Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 – 1:45 p.m. ET

(1340) Lead-in therapy targeting PD1 and/or LAG3 distinguishes differential impacts upon the immune response in first-line treatment of metastatic melanoma

Lilit Karapetyan, MD – Moffitt Cancer Center

Session 206: Clinical Oral Abstract Session – Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 – 1:45 p.m. ET

(1345) Initial phase 1a/1b results of STK-012, an α/β IL-2 receptor biased partial agonist, with pembrolizumab, pemetrexed, and carboplatin in 1L PD-L1 negative non-squamous NSCLC

Adam Schoenfeld, MD – Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Session 206: Clinical Oral Abstract Session – Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 – 1:45 p.m. ET

The full Regular and Young Investigator Award abstracts will be available on Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. ET and LBA – Clinical Only will be made available on Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. ET. Both will be published as a supplement in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC).

Clinical Late-breaking Abstract Sessions with oral abstract presentations will take place on Friday, Nov. 7 from 11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m. CT and Saturday, Nov. 8 from 1:45–3 p.m. ET in the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center - Ballroom Level - Potomac Ballroom. In addition, Late-breaking Abstract posters will be presented in the Exhibit and Poster Hall and the virtual ePoster Hall beginning Friday, Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. ET.

To learn more about the Late-breaking Abstracts, visit the 40th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs website.

To register for the 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting and Pre-Conference Programs, click here.

