Clinical Study Reveals The Fresh Test™ is Preferred Diagnostic Beverage by 100 Percent of Participants

In a significant advancement for prenatal healthcare, The Fresh Test™ emerges as a groundbreaking alternative for gestational diabetes testing, blending health, taste, and innovation.

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A comprehensive IRB Clinical Study, spearheaded by a prestigious laboratory and University, has showcased a unanimous preference for The Fresh Test™ over traditional glucose testing beverages. Designed for expecting individuals keen on healthier dietary inputs without compromising on taste, The Fresh Test™ offers a unique solution to glucose testing in 2024.

Remarkably, 100 percent of study participants favored The Fresh Test™, citing its high-quality, additive-free composition that notably reduces nausea. This preference was highlighted at the recent AACC (now ADLM) conference, underlining The Fresh Test™ as a standout product in the medical device space.

Despite advancements in medical research, it often takes nearly two decades for new evidence to be integrated into clinical practice. This delay is particularly evident in prenatal care, where outdated methodologies, such as the glucola drink for gestational diabetes testing, persist. The Fresh Test™ seeks to bridge this gap, offering a modern, healthier alternative that aligns with current nutritional guidelines and consumer preferences.

The Fresh Test™ challenges the status quo with its organic and non-GMO ingredients, including dextrose, crystallized lemon, and organic peppermint extract, offering a palatable minty lemonade flavor. Its easy preparation and shelf stability make it an ideal choice for both clinicians and patients seeking a reliable, enjoyable testing option.

Endorsed by leading hospitals and laboratories, including LabCorp, The Fresh Test™ is recognized for its innovative approach to prenatal screening. Its FDA registration and widespread acceptance across various obstetric settings underscore its potential to redefine glucose testing standards.

Founded by CEO Jacqueline Ramsey, The Fresh Test™ reflects a commitment to enhancing women's healthcare with healthier, tastier options. Its introduction marks a pivotal shift from outdated practices to a future where prenatal care embraces modern dietary trends and health-conscious choices.

