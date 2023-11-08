Clinical Trial Computerised Systems and Electronic Data - Lessons Learned Implementing the New EMA Guideline, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The new guideline impacts sponsors, investigators and service providers involved in running clinical trials. Post this

The new guideline impacts sponsors, investigators and service providers involved in running clinical trials. Join this ICON webinar to gain the knowledge required to achieve compliance with the new regulatory regime, with a strong focus on data accuracy, security and operational efficiency of the trial.

Join Vesta Marciulioniene, Director, Global Regulatory Clinical Services, ICON Biotech; Cooper Brown, Senior Project Manager, DCT Solution Enablement, ICON; Berit Gorsøe Kjeldsen, Director, Project Management, ICON Biotech; and George Evgrafov, Senior Manager, Technology Quality Assurance, ICON, for the live webinar on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Clinical Trial Computerised Systems and Electronic Data – Lessons Learned Implementing the New EMA Guideline.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks