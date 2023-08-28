Clinical Trial Diversity: Harnessing the Power of Technology for More Inclusive Studies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The expert panel of industry leaders will share their insights, experiences and success stories in leveraging technology to help drive clinical trial health equity. Tweet this

This webinar highlights the transformative power of technology in clinical trials, enabling accurate study requirements, diverse applications and optimized protocols for patient populations. It emphasizes the patient-centric approach, reducing burdens on participants and staff. Telemedicine and innovative trial designs overcome geographical challenges, enhancing patient engagement. Decentralized solutions foster inclusivity, bringing trials to patients' homes. Ethical considerations are explored, and the latest U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidance on decentralized trials and patient diversity plans are covered, empowering attendees to confidently navigate the regulatory landscape.

Register now to learn how clinical trial diversity and inclusivity can be improved through the use of telemedicine decentralized solutions and other technologies.

Join the following experts from Thermo Fisher Scientific's PPD clinical research business: Rose Blackburne, MD, MBA, VP and Global Head of General Medicine & Women's Health; Jennifer Urwongse, DCT Strategy and Innovation Director; and Julie Hockett, Feasibility Strategist, for the live webinar on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Clinical Trial Diversity: Harnessing the Power of Technology for More Inclusive Studies.

