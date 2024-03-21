Clinical Trial Sites: The Rise of the Mega Network, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about recent trends in clinical trial site network consolidation. Attendees will examine drivers and challenges for site network consolidation. The featured speakers will discuss the impact larger site networks will have on clinical trials. Attendees will learn how this trend could impact your own strategy and processes.
The latest eBook, "The Rise of the Clinical Trial Site Mega Network" is the third installment in the "Scaling and Innovating" series by CRIO. In the first book in this series (published in 2019), CRIO predicted that clinical research site networks would continue to grow and consolidate the industry. In the second eBook (published in early 2023), the authors demonstrated a remarkable increase in the number and breadth of institutional investors. Finally, in late 2023, Raymond Nomizu and Colin Sholes co-authored the eBook "The Rise of the Clinical Trial Site Network," which shared an analysis of data from the Sunshine Act and ClinicalTrials.gov. This analysis showed a sharp increase in the consolidation of private sites in the United States.
The speakers will share insights into:
- An overview of the data analysis from the eBook
- The increasing role of private sites and site networks in clinical research
- Factors driving this consolidation of sites into larger networks
- How this consolidation will impact clinical trials, and what this means for sponsors, CROs, sites and patients
Join Colin Sholes, CEO, Site Search; Paul Evans, President & CEO, Velocity Clinical Research; and Raymond Nomizu, CEO, CRIO, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
