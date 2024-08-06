Clinical Trial Supports Use of Fatty15 to Address Nutritional C15:0 Deficiency Syndrome

The groundbreaking pure C15:0 supplement from Seraphina Therapeutics raises C15:0 levels and supports liver and red blood cell health in independently run clinical trial at the University of California, San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fatty15, a science-backed and patented C15:0 supplement, demonstrated key clinically relevant benefits in a controlled clinical trial, adding hope for treating a newly discovered nutritional deficiency syndrome affecting as many as 1 in 3 people globally.

C15:0 (pentadecanoic acid) is the first essential fatty acid to be discovered in nearly 100 years. Present in dairy fat, C15:0 helps to stabilize cell membranes and protects cells against age-related breakdown. If cells are deficient in C15:0, they can become fragile and result in Cellular Fragility Syndrome, which accelerates cellular aging, the onset of ferroptosis (a newly discovered form of cell death), and downstream effects on red blood cell, metabolic, heart and liver health. Cellular Fragility Syndrome is the first nutritional deficiency discovered in 75 years.

A prior clinical trial had shown that pure C15:0 supplementation supported healthy LDL cholesterol levels, improved the gut microbiome, and led to the best improvements in lowered body fat, liver fat, and liver enzymes - above and beyond the benefits of caloric restriction and the Mediterranean diet.

As published in The Journal of Nutrition, the latest randomized, double-blinded and placebo-controlled clinical trial independently led by Dr. Jeffrey Schwimmer at the University of California, San Diego and Rady Children's Hospital demonstrated that 12 weeks of fatty15 supplementation among young adults effectively and safely raised C15:0 levels. Further, study participants who achieved plasma C15:0 levels above the definition of nutritional C15:0 deficiency also experienced clinically relevant benefits of raised hemoglobin levels and lowered liver enzyme levels (ALT and AST), indicative of improved red blood cell and liver health, respectively. These beneficial effects were not observed in the control group.

"This study is an important step in confirming that C15:0 supplementation can effectively raise circulating C15:0 levels, potentially leading to improvements in metabolic health," shared Dr. Schwimmer, a pediatric gastroenterologist, global leader in nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), also referred to as Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD). "While many questions remain, particularly regarding the optimal dosage and application in conditions like fatty liver disease, our findings indicate that C15:0 may have a role in managing the underlying metabolic dysfunction common among some patients with liver disease, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease."

Previously, Dr. Schwimmer had published a study including 237 children that showed those with higher C15:0 levels had lower fat in their livers. NAFLD is a metabolic liver condition involving excess fat deposition in the liver that can progress to extensive liver inflammation, cell damage, and cirrhosis. While the first cases of NAFLD were observed in 1980, today this condition affects 1 in 3 people globally, including 1 in 10 children. NAFLD is a leading cause of liver cancer, liver transplants, and more recently, cardiovascular deaths.

The most recent clinical trial included 30 young adults (18 to 24 years old) with overweight or obesity and who actively avoided whole dairy fat. At baseline, 2 out of 3 people in the study had C15:0 levels less than 5 µg/ml, the proposed definition of nutritional C15:0 deficiency. Of the 20 people who received daily fatty15 supplementation, 10 achieved C15:0 levels greater than 5 µg/ml. Only those who were no longer C15:0 deficient experienced improved red blood cell and liver health indices.

"Dr. Schwimmer's clinical trial further supports that many people have baseline C15:0 levels consistent with nutritional C15:0 deficiencies, and that fatty15 can help fix this deficiency to reverse key components of Cellular Fragility Syndrome," said Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson, co-founder and CEO of Seraphina Therapeutics. "This is an important milestone toward our global effort to restore healthy C15:0 levels, slow cellular aging, and get our long-term health back on track."

Dr. Venn-Watson's initial discoveries on the importance of C15:0, which were made while helping to continually improve the health of aging dolphins, is a featured TEDx talk. Fatty15 has been awarded the 2024 Overall Supplement of the Year by Mindful Awards, is a 2024 FastCompany World Changing Idea in Wellness, and a top 2024 Healthy Aging Ingredient by NutraIngredients.

Press inquiries: [email protected]

About Seraphina Therapeutics. Inc.

Seraphina Therapeutics, Inc. is a health and wellness company dedicated to advancing global health through the discovery of essential fatty acids and micronutrient therapeutics. Through rigorous breakthrough science, the company develops fatty acid supplements, food fortifiers, and nutritional interventions to strengthen cells, keep mitochondria working and advance cellular homeostasis to counter age-related breakdown. With its team of industry-leading scientists, Seraphina Therapeutics challenges long-held approaches to nutrition, enabling the creation of novel health products designed to support quality of life. For more information, please visit DiscoverC15.com and fatty15.com.

SOURCE Seraphina Therapeutics