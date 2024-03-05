Clinical Use of Blood Biomarkers in the Era of Disease Modifying Treatments for Early Symptomatic Alzheimer's Disease, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Given the tremendous practical benefits of AD blood tests, including enabling broader access to early and accurate AD diagnosis and DMTs, it seems highly likely that high-performance AD blood tests will become the dominant modality for clinical AD biomarker testing. Post this

Given the tremendous practical benefits of AD blood tests, including enabling broader access to early and accurate AD diagnosis and DMTs, it seems highly likely that high-performance AD blood tests will become the dominant modality for clinical AD biomarker testing. Register for this webinar to learn more about different AD biomarker testing modalities, and the particular promise of high-performance AD blood tests.

Note: Dr. Schindler is not receiving compensation from C2N Diagnostics and will review multiple high-accuracy AD blood tests.

Join Suzanne E. Schindler, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Neurology, Washington University, for the live webinar on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Clinical Use of Blood Biomarkers in the Era of Disease Modifying Treatments for Early Symptomatic Alzheimer's Disease.

