Clinical Use of Blood Biomarkers in the Era of Disease Modifying Treatments for Early Symptomatic Alzheimer's Disease, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about different Alzheimer's disease (AD) biomarker testing modalities, and the particular promise of high-performance AD blood tests. Attendees will gain insights into the challenges in clinical practice that limit the use of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) fluid biomarkers and amyloid positron emission tomography (PET) for optimal patient care. The featured speaker will then discuss the practical benefits of blood tests for patients with signs or symptoms of cognitive impairment who are undergoing evaluation for AD. Attendees will also learn about the variability in the diagnostic performance of AD blood tests and how performance affects the clinical use of tests.
TORONTO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The availability of disease-modifying treatments (DMTs) for early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease (AD) has greatly increased the need for clinical AD biomarker testing, which is helpful for determining whether cognitive impairment is caused by AD brain pathology or some other condition. Biomarker evidence of amyloid pathology is essential before the initiation of AD DMTs. This webinar will review the types of AD biomarker tests that are clinically available, including cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarkers, amyloid positron emission tomography (PET) and AD blood tests.
Currently, CSF biomarkers are the most commonly used AD biomarker modality in the clinic, but there is limited availability of providers skilled in performing lumbar puncture (LP) to collect CSF; some patients refuse LP due to perceived invasiveness and LP is inadequately reimbursed. Amyloid PET was previously not covered by insurers outside of clinical trials. While there may be improved coverage of amyloid PET in the future, it remains an expensive procedure with a substantial co-pay for many patients, and PET requires highly specialized equipment and personnel, which will likely limit its use.
Given the tremendous practical benefits of AD blood tests, including enabling broader access to early and accurate AD diagnosis and DMTs, it seems highly likely that high-performance AD blood tests will become the dominant modality for clinical AD biomarker testing. Register for this webinar to learn more about different AD biomarker testing modalities, and the particular promise of high-performance AD blood tests.
Note: Dr. Schindler is not receiving compensation from C2N Diagnostics and will review multiple high-accuracy AD blood tests.
Join Suzanne E. Schindler, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Neurology, Washington University, for the live webinar on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Clinical Use of Blood Biomarkers in the Era of Disease Modifying Treatments for Early Symptomatic Alzheimer's Disease.
