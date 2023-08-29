Clinically Proven Antidote to Reduce Physician Burnout and Stress Now Available at the October Yoga Science CME Conference and Retreat

"Regardless of how challenging your circumstances might feel today, the practical, easy-to-learn wisdom you'll receive by attending this unique Physicians Conference and retreat, is the greatest gift you'll ever give yourself." Leonard Perlmutter, AMI Founder and Curriculum Developer Tweet this

Mr. Perlmutter is a noted educator, philosopher, and author of the award-winning books "The Heart and Science of Yoga"® and "YOUR CONSCIENCE," as well as the "Transformation" journal. Leonard has presented elements of his peer-reviewed proprietary curriculum at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, numerous medical schools, Kaiser Permanente, the U. S. Military Academy at West Point and The New York Times Yoga Forum with Dean Ornish MD. Perlmutter's 45 years of personal study and teaching of Yoga Science and Psychology have prepared him to provide medical professionals a complete set of practical tools that reduce physician burnout and stress, enhance problem solving capacities, and achieve healthier life-work balance.

Acknowledging today's alarming crisis in medicine, conference director Leonard Perlmutter states emphatically that, "You are the architect of your life, dear physician. You determine your destiny! And now, you and other healthcare providers have the opportunity to learn clinically proven strategies that can significantly reduce your burnout and stress symptoms, while enhancing your compassion, creativity and decision-making capacity. It's a transformative curriculum developed over 47 years of my own personal study and experimentation with of the world's oldest health and wisdom tradition."

The dedication, enthusiasm, and teaching methodology of the entire AMI faculty create a dynamic and interactive experience for their students. Each faculty member is committed to the advancement and training of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine. Lecture topics will include AMI Meditation, diaphragmatic breathing, easy-gentle yoga, Yoga psychology, epigenetics and neuroplasticity, resilience, how to use the chakra system as a diagnostic tool, mind function optimization, principles of Ayurveda, plant-based nutrition, and lymph system detoxification. In addition to AMI founder and curriculum developer Leonard Perlmutter, other presenters include: Mark Pettus MD, board certified internist and nephrologist and Director of Medical Education and Population Health of Berkshire Health Systems; Kristin Kaelber MD, PhD, board certified in Internal Medicine and Pediatrics; Renee Rodriguez-Goodemote, MD, Medical Director of the Saratoga Hospital Community Health Center; Anthony Santilli MD, board certified in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine; Jesse Ritvo MD, Assistant Medical Director, Inpatient Psychiatry, University of Vermont Health Center; Joshua Zamer, MD, Medical Director for Addiction Medicine at Saratoga Hospital Community Health Center and Chairman of the Department of Family Practice; Jenness Cortez Perlmutter, co-founder and faculty member of The American Meditation Institute; Anita Burock-Stotts, MD, board certified in Internal Medicine; Janine Pardo MD, board certified in Internal Medicine, and Gustavo Grodnitzky PhD, Chair of the AMI Psychological Education Committee.

According to conference alumnus Pamela Shervanick DO in Psychiatry, "This is a phenomenal, life-changing conference! Everyone, in every facet of life, should experience this teaching. I'm so grateful you have brought this profound and practical truth to doctors with love and compassion. This is a light the world needs to see."

About the American Meditation Institute

The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, meditation and its allied disciplines as Mind/Body medicine. In its holistic approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western medical science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of courses, conferences and webinars. AMI also publishes "Transformation" a bi-monthly journal of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine.

Call 518.674.8714

Media Contact:

Robert Washington

PO Box 430

Averill Park, NY 12018

Tel: 518.674.8714

Fax: 518.674.8714

Media Contact

Robert Washington, American Meditation Institute, 518.674.8714

