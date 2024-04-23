ClinicalMind Acquires 11TEN Innovation Partners, Uniting Cutting-Edge Medical Communications with Strategic Consulting to Drive Innovation in Life Sciences

With 11TEN's robust cross-industry ecosystem and forward-thinking commercial strategy capabilities, complemented by ClinicalMind's expertise in marketing, communications, & medical training, we're collectively poised to set a new industry standard for end-to-end life sciences strategy and execution. Post this

Co-founded by industry veterans James Lewis, Steve Gertz, Caleb Szubski, and the late Kevin O'Connor, 11TEN is recognized for its strategic foresight and integrated approach to innovation, launch strategy, and commercialization planning. Their established network and successful collaborations in healthcare innovation will now be channeled to enhance CM's comprehensive offerings, from KOL engagement to innovative product launches and the deployment of digital health technologies for better market engagement.

"We are thrilled to join forces with ClinicalMind to align our shared values and unified vision for making healthcare & life sciences better by helping companies innovate," said James Lewis, CEO of 11TEN. "With 11TEN's robust cross-industry ecosystem and forward-thinking commercial strategy capabilities, complemented by ClinicalMind's expertise in marketing, communications, and medical training, we're collectively poised to set a new industry standard for end-to-end life sciences strategy and execution."

The addition of 11TEN aligns with CM's growth strategy and follows acquisitions in October 2020 of IC Axon, which has over 28 years of proven leadership in life sciences clinical and skills training for sales and medical field personnel, and in October 2021 of MedVal and PharmaWrite, publications planning and medical writing experts. Evolve Capital Partners Inc. acted as financial advisor to ClinicalMind, LLC.

About ClinicalMind

CM is a proven and valued provider of scientific communications, technology solutions for healthcare provider and patient engagement, insights and analytics, and training solutions to life sciences clients. CM offers expertise in a range of therapeutic and service areas, woven into an exceptional client experience. For more information, visit clinicalmind.com and icaxon.com.

About 11TEN Innovation Partners

11TEN is a dynamic healthcare innovation ecosystem and strategy consulting firm that works with healthcare, life science, payer, and digital health organizations to drive strategy, innovation, and market activation. 11TEN's ecosystem accelerates innovation adoption, generates market insights, enhances product launches, and activates partnership strategies. 11TEN's strategy consulting capabilities are leveraged by leading healthcare & life science organizations to support commercial, market access, brand/marketing, and digital initiatives. Visit 11ten.com for more information.

Media Contact

