ClinicalMind acquires Sensified, uniting two client-centric agencies with a passion for avoiding the status quo

"We are extremely excited to be bringing Sensified into the CM family. Their innovative approach to the development of content and tailored solutions will help exponentially expand the medical communications offerings of ClinicalMind." -Jeanne Martel, CEO, ClinicalMind Post this

Founded by accomplished industry leader Courtney Kaprelian, Sensified is recognized for being forward-thinking, action-oriented, and committed to all stakeholders with a focus on setting a new standard in healthcare communications. Their established network and successful collaborations in life science communications will now be channeled to enhance CM's comprehensive offerings, from KOL engagement to innovative product launches and the deployment of digital health technologies for better market engagement.

"The opportunity to join forces with a like-minded, strategically driven organization like CM is very exciting to me. We have found that we are equally aligned culturally and in terms of business goals, and this will afford us the opportunity to provide value-added strategic services to our clients," said Ms. Kaprelian, President of Sensified. "With ClinicalMind's expertise in healthcare communications, publications, and medical training, we're collectively poised to deliver a unique and comprehensive suite of services."

The addition of Sensified aligns with CM's growth strategy and follows acquisitions in October 2020 of IC Axon, which has over 28 years of proven leadership in life sciences clinical and skills training for sales and medical field personnel, and in October 2021 of MedVal and PharmaWrite, publications planning and medical writing experts with over two decades of servicing the pharma and biotech industries. Most recently, in April of this year, ClinicalMind acquired 11TEN Partners, a dynamic healthcare innovation ecosystem and strategy consulting firm. Excel Partners acted as exclusive ﬁnancial advisor to Sensiﬁed.

About CM

CM is a proven and valued provider of scientific communications, technology solutions for healthcare provider and patient engagement, insights and analytics, and training solutions to life sciences clients. CM offers expertise in a range of therapeutic and service areas, woven into an exceptional client experience. For more information, visit clinicalmind.com.

About Sensified

Sensified is a full-service healthcare communications company who offers expertise in providing tailored solutions to commercial, medical and patient advocacy stakeholders across a multitude of therapeutic areas. Visit sensified.com for more information.

Media Contact

Bart Zoni, ClinicalMind, 1 (646) 979-5444, [email protected], www.clinicalmind.com

SOURCE ClinicalMind