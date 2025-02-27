ClinicalMind Becomes Woven Health Collective - Uniting Best-In-Class Strategy, Medical Marketing, and Scientific Communications

Woven Health Collective elevates clients' science, engages the right stakeholders, and magnifies success with a harmonized and highly specialized approach across key areas. Post this

Woven Health Collective elevates clients' science, engages the right stakeholders, and magnifies success with a harmonized and highly specialized approach across key areas. All services are backed by an optimized operational backbone that ensures efficiency and consistency across every engagement.

The leadership and teams from ClinicalMind's former brands—11TEN Innovation Partners, CM Gather, CM Propel, CM Spark, IC Axon, MedVal, PharmaWrite, and Sensified—remain intact and will benefit from the expertise and specialized experience that each brings to the collective.

"The healthcare and life sciences landscape is evolving more rapidly than ever, requiring companies to stay ahead with strategic, integrated, and tech-enabled solutions that drive innovation," said James Lewis, Founder of 11TEN Innovation Partners and Chief Strategy Officer of Woven Health Collective. "Woven Health Collective brings together best-in-class expertise across a thoughtfully curated suite of agency offerings—to help our clients navigate complexity, accelerate the launch of new products and therapeutics, and forge impactful partnerships that shape the future of healthcare."

Woven Health Collective's core integrated services include:

Advertising: Our advertising capability goes beyond our accomplished, ingenious creative talent. By deeply integrating with our scientific and strategy teams, we ensure that every idea is results-focused and grounded in expert insights. We leverage the latest technologies to enhance the creative process and help us deliver thought-provoking breakthroughs that genuinely connect with your audience.

Learning Solutions: Tomorrow's talent, ready today. Our "Skills 360" approach to learning blends science, strategy, and technology to meet all your talent development needs in the evolving healthcare landscape.

Medical Communications: We blend science, storytelling, and strategy to craft impactful messages and experiences for healthcare professionals and patients. Our integrated approach ensures quick collaboration and results that stand out.

Patient Advocacy: By fostering meaningful relationships between life sciences teams and patient communities, we help our clients develop therapeutics with patients, not just for patients.

Publications: Our deep expertise in publications, elevated with world-class creative and strategy, ensures your research drives meaningful conversations and advances patient well-being throughout the product life cycle.

Speaker Bureau: Simplify speaker bureau management with Woven Health Collective. Our full-service approach, powered by cutting-edge CMGO technology and built-in compliance, delivers impactful engagement and exceptional results.

Strategy: Accelerate innovation and market success with Demand-Driven Innovation™, connecting visionary thinkers with real-world challenges. We partner with clients to develop strategic roadmaps that support product development, scientific platforms, commercial launches, digital transformation, and market expansion, ensuring long-term impact and competitive advantage.

Tech & Transformation: Enhance creativity and unlock possibilities with our human-centric approach to technology. Our AI tools, analytics, digital studio, and HCP engagement platform, CMGO, add new value and impact for clients across our portfolio of solutions.

"At Woven, we've taken our collective strengths and knitted them into a seamless experience for our industry partners," said Courtney Kaprelian, Founder of Sensified and now Managing Director at Woven Health Collective. "By bringing together leading experts with a shared vision and fostering true collaboration, we are able to proactively anticipate client needs and deliver innovative products and services that drive measurable impact."

For more information about Woven Health Collective, please visit www.wovenhc.com.

About Woven Health Collective:

Woven Health Collective is an integrated biopharmaceutical marketing, strategy, and scientific communications company that partners with clients to translate complex science into powerful stories that drive impact. With a unified approach, deep scientific expertise, and cutting-edge technology, Woven delivers novel, client-centric solutions across the entire product lifecycle—from development and launch to commercialization and market expansion. The collective is distributed across North America and Europe, with central offices in New York, Montreal, Raleigh, and Atlanta.

Media Contact

Vin Keane, Woven Health Collective, 1 (970) 389-7552, [email protected], https://www.wovenhc.com

SOURCE Woven Health Collective