ClinicMind Acquires ChiroDominance to Create PatientHub, Adding Patient Engagement Tools to its Full-Cycle Patient Care and Practice Management Platform

LARGO, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinicMind, a leading provider of comprehensive practice management and full-cycle patient care solutions, is pleased to announce its acquisition of ChiroDominance, a leading patient engagement and marketing hub. This move aligns with ClinicMind's mission to be the number one multispecialty platform for the full patient care cycle.

"We are excited about joining the ClinicMind family," said Darwin (Dar) Holdsworth, CEO of ChiroDominance. "We have been working together for a while, and we know that ClinicMind's robust infrastructure and expertise will enable us to deliver even greater value to more customers. As a result of this acquisition, our customers will benefit from an integrated platform combining multispecialty EHR, billing, credentialing, credit card payments, virtual front desk services, and patient portal into a central, user-friendly solution."

ChiroDominance has pioneered patient attraction, conversion, and retention management in the chiropractic industry, providing services designed to enhance practice efficiency and patient experience. Its platform improves a practice's ability to attract new patient leads, convert them into scheduled patients, improve patient retention, reactivate old patients, and generate online reviews.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dar as the VP of the newly created PatientHub department at ClinicMind," said Dr. Brian Capra, DC, President and Chief Revenue Officer of ClinicMind. "This acquisition is another step in implementing the roll-up component of our business growth strategy. ChiroDominance, rebranded as PatientHub by ClinicMind, is a powerful new product to our multispecialty platform and enhances all three phases of the full cycle of patient care, from pre-care to point of care and to post-care. Together, we will empower healthcare practice owners in more specialties with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive healthcare landscape."

Existing ClinicMind and ChiroDominance customers can look forward to a seamless transition with uninterrupted access to the high-quality services they rely on. ClinicMind clients using other similar products will enjoy added variety and an option to stay with their current product or transition to PatientHub by ClinicMind. Similarly, ChiroDominance clients outside of the ClinicMind ecosystem will gain access to various integrated products and services across the full cycle of patient care, enhancing their practice's efficiency and patient experience.

About ClinicMind

ClinicMind is a leading provider of comprehensive practice management solutions designed to streamline administrative processes and enhance the efficiency of healthcare practices. ClinicMind's mission is to be the number one multispecialty platform for the full patient care cycle, from pre-care to point-of-care to post-care. Focusing on delivering exceptional value and support, ClinicMind offers a range of services, including practice management, billing, credentialing, virtual front desk solutions, patient payment management, multispecialty EHR, and patient attraction, conversion, and retention management.

About ChiroDominance

ChiroDominance is a leading patient engagement platform dedicated to improving a practice's ability to attract new patient leads, convert them into scheduled patients, improve patient retention, reactivate old patients, and generate online reviews.

Media Contact

Linda Stotsky, ClinicMind, 1 234 254 2255

