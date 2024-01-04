ClinicMind Acquires Genesis Chiropractic Software and Names Dr. Brian Capra a President of the Professional Services Division of ClinicMind

"The more comprehensive the suite of solutions available to our clients on the same software platform - the easier it is to use it, and the better optimized are their practice workflow and cash flow." Dr. Brian Capra, President of the Professional Services Division of ClinicMind Post this

"The Genesis acquisition completes a series of five acquisitions planned for 2023 and positions ClinicMind as the #1 EHR software in the Chiropractic Software space," said Dr. Yuval Lirov, CEO of ClinicMind. "I am excited to have Dr. Brian Capra preside over our Professional Services Division and extend the ClinicMind leadership ranking beyond the chiropractic specialty."

"Together, we can access more resources to improve the patient experience, practice revenue, staff efficiency, and provider compliance," continued Capra. "Our team will expand globally to build automated workflows, big data analysis, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools for better visibility of patient outcomes and improved research data sharing. Most importantly, our combined human resources share the same core values of Excellence, Teamwork, and Learning, and by working together, we will bring in a new era of advanced yet easy-to-use technology, ultimately driving toward a more efficient and patient-centered healthcare industry."

"This acquisition is another example of a seamless transition for our clients, demonstrating our commitment to maintaining uninterrupted service levels throughout integrations and new client setup processes," concluded Lirov. "By leveraging ClinicMind integrations with other EHR systems, such as Epic, WebPT, and Netsmart, combined with a White Gloves Service, ClinicMind achieves unprecedented levels of ease of setup, allowing the clients to continue to use their familiar EHR software while delivering cost-efficient practice management and billing solutions and maintaining service excellence standards."

About ClinicMind

ClinicMind is a leading provider of comprehensive Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions and software-enabled RCM services in the Healthcare industry. ClinicMind's ONC-certified software solution includes a multi-specialty EHR Platform as a Service (PaaS), practice management software, mobile EHR, a patient portal, and dozens of integrated applications for Patient Relationship Management, Clinical Compliance, Patient Education, Credit Card processing, and other specialty EHRs. ClinicMind's RCM services include full-service multi-specialty medical billing services, credentialing, medical coding, and prior authorization services. Visit http://www.clinicmind.com for more information.

About Genesis Chiropractic Software

Genesis Chiropractic Software was designed by chiropractic business owners with both patient relationship management and practice profitability in mind. Genesis provides a complete chiropractic practice management solution and RCM service that supports every role in busy chiropractic practice, from the owners and practitioners to the front desk and back office. It automates most standard tasks, including patient relationship management, revenue cycle management, compliance, and office management. Its exclusive workflow functionality continuously improves productivity, control, and predictability, fostering teamwork and time savings, which leads to greater profitability and practice growth. Visit http://www.genesischiropracticsoftware.com for more information.

