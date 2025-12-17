ClinicMind Earns Eleven G2 Winter 2026 Awards as Practices Replace "Frankenstack" Software with a Unified Operating Platform

"Fourteen consecutive quarters on G2 show that our technology and our service model continue to meet practices where they are, help them run more efficiently with less effort, and deliver improvements that compound over time into stronger, more reliable revenue." Post this

This Winter represents a landmark achievement for ClinicMind. For the first time, the company earned recognition from G2 in eleven distinct Winter 2026 award categories, up from nine in Fall 2025. The results reflect rapid adoption and rising satisfaction across key operational categories, especially among small and mid-sized practices. ClinicMind also expanded into a fourth performance category with High Performer recognition in Medical Practice Management, joining its well-established strengths in Chiropractic, EHR, and Medical Billing areas, where the company continues to maintain Leader and Momentum Leader placements. Across the full calendar year, ClinicMind earned thirty-five (35) G2 badges in 2025, with this record-setting Winter performance highlighting strong, sustained momentum.

G2 Winter 2026 Awards Earned by ClinicMind

Leader: Chiropractic, EHR

Momentum Leader: EHR, Medical Billing, Chiropractic

High Performer: Medical Billing, Medical Practice Management

High Performer, Small-Business: EHR, Medical Billing, Medical Practice Management

Users Love Us

These ratings span core operational functions that define the daily realities of running a healthcare practice: documentation, scheduling, billing, intake, patient engagement, and revenue cycle performance.

Leadership Commentary

"Providers are overwhelmed by administrative work, staffing gaps, and the pressure to keep revenue predictable," said Dr. Edisa Shirley, Ph.D., LMHC, Chief Growth Strategy Officer at ClinicMind. "These awards matter because they represent real clinics solving real problems. Fourteen consecutive quarters on G2 show that our technology and our service model continue to meet practices where they are, help them run more efficiently with less effort, and deliver improvements that compound over time into stronger, more reliable revenue."

Why Practices Continue Choosing ClinicMind

In G2 reviews, many customers cite double-digit improvements in documentation speed and revenue cycle performance after moving to ClinicMind:

Less administrative strain through AI-supported documentation and structured workflows that free up time and reduce burnout.

More predictable and improving revenue enabled by automated claim rules, billing intelligence, and clearer oversight of the full revenue cycle—from the first patient intake through final payment.

Simplified scheduling, patient communication, and follow-up through integrated tools that reduce no-shows, support smoother care coordination, and keep patients engaged in their care plans.

Operational stability with smaller teams because documentation, billing, scheduling, intake, and patient engagement all function within one unified system instead of a patchwork of point solutions.

This Winter's G2 results reinforce what practices have been reporting for years: when administrative work becomes easier, when the entire patient-care lifecycle is supported on one platform, and when revenue becomes more predictable, teams feel the difference immediately.

About ClinicMind

ClinicMind provides an all-in-one, ONC-certified EHR, revenue cycle management, credentialing, and patient engagement platform used by healthcare organizations nationwide. By replacing fragmented technology stacks with a unified operational system and pairing modern software with a dedicated services team, ClinicMind helps reduce administrative burden, improve revenue predictability, streamline workflows, and deliver better patient care. Learn more at www.clinicmind.com

Media Contact

Ma. Angelica de Guzman, ClinicMind, 1 2342542255, [email protected], www.clinicmind.com

