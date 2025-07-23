ClinicMind Earns Nine G2 Summer 2025 Awards for its Comprehensive Software and Service Platform and Marks 12th Consecutive Quarter of Industry Leadership

ClinicMind, the all-in-one platform that unifies EHR, revenue-cycle management, and patient engagement, today announced it has captured nine G2 Summer 2025 awards across multiple categories, including Chiropractic, EHR, and Medical Billing. The recognition—driven entirely by verified user reviews—highlights ClinicMind's momentum as practices move away from fragmented "Frankenstack" solutions in favor of a single, unified system that not only makes running their practices smoother but also allows greater practice growth and revenue generation.
BELLAIR BLUFFS, Fla., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We believe no physician should struggle to remain in business, face patient retention challenges, suffer burnout, or be cheated out of reimbursements," said Reuven Lirov, COO of ClinicMind. "Our all-in-one, AI-driven practice management and growth automation platform replaces a clinic's 'Frankenstack' of disconnected tools with a single solution that is the engine of a practice's growth and makes every module more valuable than the last."
Highlights from G2 Summer 2025:
- Users Love Us – Milestone badge
- Momentum Leader: Chiropractic, Medical Billing, EHR
- High Performer: Medical Billing, EHR
- High Performer – Small Business: Medical Billing, EHR
- Grid Leader: Chiropractic
- Easiest to Use: Chiropractic
- Top Trending: Chiropractic
This full-platform approach facilitates the Compounding Growth Effect, where small but consistent and continuous gains in patient attraction, retention, and conversion, in operational efficiency, and in revenue cycle speed multiply and result in exponential practice growth. Unlike fragmented solutions, ClinicMind offers a single point of contact and a seamless user experience backed by centralized support, unified CRM workflows, and standardized SOPs, shielding the practice owners from juggling multiple vendors and disjointed systems.
ClinicMind has been consistently ranked as #1 for the last 12 consecutive quarters. Customers appreciate that we offer a single platform for all software and services throughout the entire patient care cycle. From Pre-Care (Patient Engagement, Payer Credentialing, Front Office, and Scheduling) to Point-of-Care (Patient Retention, EHR, Practice Management, and Payments) to Post-Care (Billing/RCM, Coding, Patient Retention, and Business Intelligence).
"These nine G2 badges prove that an all-in-one platform can deliver both ease-of-use and financial performance," concluded Lirov. "We're honored that our customers - chiropractors, behavioral-health providers, and physical therapists - took the time to share their success stories."
About ClinicMind
ClinicMind offers the only fully integrated solution that combines ONC-certified EHR, effective RCM, credentialing, and patient engagement in one seamless platform. By replacing disjointed tech stacks, ClinicMind empowers providers to focus on delivering care while improving their revenue, streamlining operations, and enhancing patient satisfaction. Learn more at clinicmind.com.
Media Contact
Angelica de Guzman, ClinicMind, 1 (234) 254-2255, [email protected], www.clinicmind.com
SOURCE ClinicMind
Share this article