ClinicMind Earns Nine G2 Summer 2025 Awards for its Comprehensive Software and Service Platform and Marks 12th Consecutive Quarter of Industry Leadership

ClinicMind, the all-in-one platform that unifies EHR, revenue-cycle management, and patient engagement, today announced it has captured nine G2 Summer 2025 awards across multiple categories, including Chiropractic, EHR, and Medical Billing. The recognition—driven entirely by verified user reviews—highlights ClinicMind's momentum as practices move away from fragmented "Frankenstack" solutions in favor of a single, unified system that not only makes running their practices smoother but also allows greater practice growth and revenue generation.

BELLAIR BLUFFS, Fla., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We believe no physician should struggle to remain in business, face patient retention challenges, suffer burnout, or be cheated out of reimbursements," said Reuven Lirov, COO of ClinicMind. "Our all-in-one, AI-driven practice management and growth automation platform replaces a clinic's 'Frankenstack' of disconnected tools with a single solution that is the engine of a practice's growth and makes every module more valuable than the last."

Highlights from G2 Summer 2025: