ClinicMind Introduces ClinicMindPay: An Integrated All-in-One Payment Processing Solution for Healthcare Practices

LARGO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinicMind is proud to introduce ClinicMindPay—a patient credit card payment processing solution integrated with ClinicMind's EHR and practice management system. ClinicMindPay is designed to simplify healthcare practice billing and payment processes so the provider can focus on what matters most: patient care.

"Physicians need tools that improve patient experience," said Jonathan McAlees, SVP of Business Development-Healthcare at Fortis. "ClinicMind empowers providers by streamlining revenue processes and giving them more time to focus on delivering exceptional patient care. Our partnership with ClinicMind highlights our shared commitment to help healthcare practice owners focus on better patient outcomes and reduce administrative burdens."

Fortis offers flexible payment solutions that support secure processing across various channels, enhancing the customer experience with real-time data and smooth integrations. Its platform streamlines onboarding, enables instant activation, and provides robust eSignature options, making payments efficient and user-friendly.

"We're excited to welcome Fortis as a partner, enhancing our offerings with added financial strength," said Reuven Lirov, Chief Services Officer at ClinicMind. "Fortis's robust capabilities in secure, cloud-based billing and healthcare payment processing perfectly align with our mission to help physicians thrive in business and achieve better patient outcomes. With Fortis rebranded as ClinicMindPay, we add a powerful new solution that integrates seamlessly with our platform."

Existing Fortis clients will experience a seamless and automatic transition to ClinicMindPay, ensuring uninterrupted access to the secure and reliable services they trust. This transition enhances the overall functionality while maintaining the high standards clients have come to rely on.

About ClinicMind

ClinicMind helps providers strive in business by delivering a comprehensive platform for full-cycle patient care, from pre-care to point-of-care to post-care. ClinicMind platform includes software for patient acquisition and retention, patient portal, physician credentialing, office management, revenue cycle management, and integrating EHR, billing, scheduling, and payment processing through ClinicMindPay. Our mission is to simplify healthcare operations so that providers can focus on delivering the best possible patient care while we care for the rest.

About Fortis

Fortis is a payment solutions provider that enhances customer experiences through seamless integration and efficient processing. With APIs, eSignature capabilities, and a virtual terminal, Fortis allows businesses to accept various payment formats, simplifying onboarding and boosting profitability.

Media Contact

