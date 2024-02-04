ClinicMind Introduces CredEdge: A Cutting-Edge Solution for Streamlined Physician Credentialing and Enrollment in Rapidly Expanding Practices and Healthcare Systems

ClinicMind has unveiled CredEdge, a game-changing credentialing and enrollment solution, including software and service, to accelerate provider enrollment with insurance payers and help them focus on patient care instead of administrative minutia.

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinicMind has unveiled CredEdge, a game-changing credentialing and enrollment solution, including software and service, to accelerate provider enrollment with insurance payers and help them focus on patient care instead of administrative minutia.

"I am so thankful that we had ClinicMind do our credentialing. It was a smooth process from start to finish," says Kim Gaiser, Office Manager of East End Occupational Therapy in Bohemia, NY, with multiple other locations across the state. "Great communication during it as well."

"No clinician should be made irrelevant, let alone driven out of their business, because of the credentialing quagmire," added Dr. Yuval Lirov, CEO of ClinicMind. "We get practice owners credentialed with payers quickly and seamlessly because our highly skilled team operates a powerful software designed explicitly for teamwork and scalability."

CredEdge automates and simplifies the complex world of healthcare credentialing with a powerful suite of features that ensures compliance, accuracy, and transparency throughout the entire process. Our platform offers a solution that meets industry standards and provides a simplified, trustworthy, and reliable experience for our valued users. Some of the key features of CredEdge include:

Form/Document Management: CredEdge makes managing credentialing forms and documents effortless, ensuring a smooth process. Users can effortlessly identify required forms, automate completion, track actions, and collect digital signatures.

Workflow Manager: With CredEdge's advanced task management capabilities, users can effortlessly track requests, owners, statuses, and priorities on both the system software and the mobile app.

Provider Credentialing Portal: CredEdge's Web Portal and Mobile App offer both convenience and transparency, with automated updates on credentialing status, and seamless interaction with Credentialing Operations staff. The portal and mobile app allow for effortless document uploads, form completion, and signature collection, both through Web Portal and the mobile CredEdge app.

Reporting/Dashboard: CredEdge provides staff with powerful reporting and dashboard features. It allows healthcare organizations to tell their success stories with data-driven insights into their credentialing processes and performance metrics, including quality assurance at multiple levels.

About East End Occupational Therapy

East End Occupational Therapy is a specialized hand and upper extremity rehabilitation practice dedicated to providing a complete and comprehensive range of occupational therapy services to its patients. The team at East End Occupational Therapy strives to deliver the best evidence-based care possible through our client-centered approach. Not only is our practice in direct contact with your physician from the initial examination through your discharge, but we also work closely with your surgeon to develop an optimal plan of care to restore your functional independence. Most of us rely on our hands routinely, and it is not until we suffer an injury that we recognize the importance of hand function when performing daily living skills.

About ClinicMind, Inc

ClinicMind is a leading provider of comprehensive Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions and software-enabled RCM services in the Healthcare industry. ClinicMind's ONC-certified software solution includes a multi-specialty EHR Platform as a Service (PaaS), practice management software, mobile EHR, a patient portal, and dozens of integrated applications for Patient Relationship Management, Clinical Compliance, Patient Education, Credit Card processing, and other specialty EHRs. ClinicMind's RCM services include full-service multi-specialty medical billing, credentialing, medical coding, and prior authorization services. ClinicMind's SaaS and software-enabled services are also sold under other brands, including Align, BestPT, BulletProof Chiro, and Genesis Chiropractic Software.

