ClinicMind Named a G2 Best Healthcare Software Product as Practices Move to a Unified Platform

"Billing has always been a complex situation in my practice - ClinicMind and their team helped streamline the process and finally make sense of the complexity. Though I'm a solo practitioner, I feel genuinely valued." Post this

Shinitzky's experience is not the exception - it is the pattern. Independent practices that replace their Frankenstack of disconnected EHR systems, billing vendors, scheduling tools, and patient engagement software workarounds with ClinicMind's unified operating platform consistently report the same accelerated result: less administrative friction, more predictable revenue, and the freedom to focus on patient care. Unlike point solutions that solve one problem while creating three more, ClinicMind is a full-stack platform - one login, one workflow, one system built to grow with the practice. The more it is used, the more it compounds: better documentation feeds cleaner billing, cleaner billing accelerates collections, and better collections fund practice growth.

"Independent practice owners didn't go into healthcare to manage software, chase claim denials, or manually re-engage patients who fell through the cracks - they went to school to heal people," said Dr. Edisa Shirley, Ph.D., LMHC, Chief Growth Strategy Officer, ClinicMind. "That is why we do what we do. Our obsession is their growth, their results, and their freedom to focus on patient care. This recognition is not about us - it is about every independent practice that chose to trust us with their growth. Their results are our results. Their growth is our mission."

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, reaching over 100 million buyers annually - including employees at every Fortune 500 company. Its annual Best Software Awards rank products exclusively on verified customer reviews, with fewer than 1% of 175,000+ listed vendors earning placement across this year's 46 award lists. ClinicMind has earned a place on G2 award lists for 14 consecutive quarters, including a record 11 awards in Winter 2026 alone.

"As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the 'answer moment' must be earned with credible proof," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. "Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they're also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year's winners, including ClinicMind. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact."

About Dr. Harold E. Shinitzky

Dr. Harold E. Shinitzky, Psy.D., owns a private practice in St. Petersburg, Florida (under the same name). Trained at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, he has worked with Olympians and professional athletes across the NFL, PGA, MLB, NBA, NHL, ATP, and WTA, as well as nationally ranked junior athletes. Dr. Shinitzky is the developer of A Champion's Mindset™ and The Winning Zone©, and co-author of "A Champion's Mindset: 15 Mental Conditioning Steps to Becoming a Champion Athlete." A nationally and internationally sought-after presenter, he is widely recognized for his expertise in sport psychology, individual psychotherapy, and mental performance. Learn more at www.drshinitzky.com.

About ClinicMind

ClinicMind provides an all-in-one, ONC-certified EHR software, revenue cycle management, credentialing, and patient engagement platform used by healthcare organizations nationwide. By replacing fragmented software with an integrated, full-stack healthcare office operations platform and pairing it with a dedicated services team, ClinicMind drives compounding practice growth, improves revenue predictability, reduces administrative burden, and delivers better patient care. Learn more at www.clinicmind.com.

About G2's Best Software Awards

G2's 2026 Best Software Awards rank software vendors and products using G2's proprietary algorithm based on verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. Products must receive at least 10 approved reviews during the 2025 calendar year to be eligible. To learn more, visit G2's 2026 Best Software Awards and review G2's methodology.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually - including employees at all Fortune 500 companies - use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Learn more at www.g2.com.

Media Contact

Jim Easley, ClinicMind, 1 2342542255, [email protected], www.clinicmind.com

Michael Wood, G2, [email protected]

SOURCE ClinicMind