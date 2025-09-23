ClinicMind Named G2 Fall 2025 Leader -- But Here's the Real Story

"ClinicMind offers our practice the ease of documenting and billing patients. Apart from the luxury of an all-in-one system, the transition to a new EHR program was not a daunting task with the help of a dedicated transition team." Post this

But forget the badges for a second. The story isn't that G2 likes ClinicMind. The story is that providers who use ClinicMind get paid faster, waste less time on admin, and keep more patients for longer.

The Proof Behind the Awards

Momentum Leader in Medical Billing & EHR – Practices are actively adopting ClinicMind to simplify reimbursements and recover revenue that would otherwise be lost.

Leader in Chiropractic – Chiropractors are tired of overcomplicated systems. ClinicMind lets them document faster, stay compliant, and actually run their practice without drowning in paperwork.

High Performer in Small-Business Billing & EHR – Even lean teams can operate with confidence when the system does the heavy lifting.

Patient Engagement Recognition – For the first time, ClinicMind was recognized for helping providers keep patients connected, engaged, and loyal — because growth isn't just billing, it's relationships.

Users Love Us Badge – Real providers, not PR people, saying the platform works.

A Voice from the Field

"Patient engagement isn't optional; it's survival," said Diana Greenlee, PatientHub Product and P&L Manager at ClinicMind. "The fact that G2 users themselves recognized us in the Small-Business Patient Engagement Grid and Patient Engagement Grid categories proves that PatientHub is helping providers stay connected without the usual hassle."

One provider shared on G2, "ClinicMind offers our practice the ease of documenting and billing patients. Apart from the luxury of an all-in-one system, the transition to a new EHR program was not a daunting task with the help of a dedicated transition team. In particular, our transition specialist, Anna Ysabelle, has provided A+ training and support, making the transition and use of a completely new program seamless!"

Why It Matters

Badges are nice. But no provider ever bought software for a badge. They buy it because:

Their staff is burned out.

Their reimbursements are delayed.

Their patients are walking out the door.

That's the pain. ClinicMind fixes it.

The Compounding Effect

The real story behind the badges isn't just that providers like ClinicMind — it's why. When practices move from Frankenstacks to one unified platform, growth stops being a series of small wins and starts compounding:

Patient engagement fuels more visits, which makes RCM more profitable.

Faster reimbursements unlock cash flow, which makes scaling easier.

Streamlined credentialing and scheduling keep providers productive, which makes retention natural.

That's the multiplier effect G2 users are celebrating. Every badge earned this Fall reflects not just a feature working well, but the way each solution amplifies the next. ClinicMind isn't just helping providers do more — it's creating a compounding growth engine that gets stronger every quarter.

The Bottom Line

With 35 badges this year and counting, ClinicMind isn't just stacking up recognition — it's replacing broken Frankenstacks nationwide with one compounding suite that protects revenue, saves time, and fuels practice growth.

Providers ready to stop patching holes and start compounding growth can learn more at www.clinicmind.com.

About ClinicMind

ClinicMind offers the only fully integrated solution that combines ONC-certified EHR, effective RCM, credentialing, and patient engagement in one seamless platform. By replacing disjointed tech stacks, ClinicMind empowers providers to focus on delivering care while improving their revenue, streamlining operations, and enhancing patient satisfaction.

Media Contact

Angelica de Guzman, ClinicMind, 1 2342542255, [email protected], www.clinicmind.com

SOURCE ClinicMind