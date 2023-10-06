ClinicMind Plans to Increase its RCM Center Capacity by 59%

"My September insurance collections have outperformed August by 12%, June - by 61%, and April - by 89%," says Dr. Tasmin Cordie, DC and CEO of Sage Nutrition & Healing Center. Tweet this

"We are gearing up for continued growth," adds Vetri Vendan, Director of ClinicMind's RCM Center. "Our RCM Analysts maintain the highest standards of compliance and accuracy of insurance payments by leveraging the ClinicMind software platform."

"Our analysts identify with our purpose, consistently increase their autonomy, and systematically improve their mastery, not only in medical billing but also in systems and leadership skills," continues Dr. Yuval Lirov, CEO. "Our analysts and developers are the same team and share the same core values."

"We believe that attracting the best talent for software development and RCM is critical to our success," concludes Mylene Llibres, Global Head of ClinicMind Human Resources. "Our hiring process is designed to identify individuals that fit our core values of Excellence, Learning, and Teamwork."

As a multidisciplinary clinic, our Health & Wellness Center in New Jersey has chosen the most effective, non-surgical treatments for pain relief, aesthetics, hormone balancing, and anti-aging therapies. They have brought them together all under one roof to bring better health and a better quality of life. Whether you are in pain, looking for more sustainable, long-term health results, or just want to look and feel much better, call us today at (732) 443-0300.

ClinicMind has been a leading provider of comprehensive Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions and software-enabled RCM services in the Healthcare industry since 2001. ClinicMind's ONC-certified software solution includes a multi-specialty EHR Platform as a Service (PaaS), practice management software, mobile EHR, a patient portal, and dozens of integrated applications for Patient Relationship Management, Clinical Compliance, Patient Education, Credit Card processing, and other specialty EHRs. ClinicMind's RCM services include full-service multi-specialty medical billing, credentialing, medical coding, and prior authorization services. ClinicMind's SaaS and software-enabled services are also sold under other brands, including Affinity Billing, Align, BestPT, BulletProof Chiro, and Genesis Chiropractic Software.

