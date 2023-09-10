ClinicMind RCM Improved Its New Client Pool Collections by 18% in the First Three Months of Service

ClinicMind™, the nation's leader in multi-specialty Electronic Healthcare Records (EHR) software and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services, announced that during the three summer months, the ClinicMind RCM team improved its new client pool collections by 18%, outperforming five externally subcontracted Billing Process Outsourcing (BPO) services by 51%

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. , Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinicMind™, the nation's leader in multi-specialty Electronic Healthcare Records (EHR) software and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services, announced that during the three summer months, the ClinicMind RCM team improved its new client pool collections by 18%, outperforming five externally subcontracted Billing Process Outsourcing (BPO) services by 51%.

Dr. Gregg Friedman, DC, head of ClinicMind BulletProof Division and Chief Chiropractic Officer, commented: "Being in practice since 1987 and having done both in-house and out-sourced billing over the years, I can tell you that this one area of practice can be the most frustrating. Since turning this over in my office to ClinicMind, it has been astonishing to see the difference. I've had insurance payments deposited in seven days, which seems crazy. The cost-savings of not doing the billing in-house have been huge, and I no longer have to deal with the employee being sick or needing time off. Using BulletProof and ClinicMind is the perfect solution for both lone wolf practices and those with staff."

"Our expansion follows the growth in our client pool, which is fueled by our acquisitions, by the accelerating sales of our resellers, and by continuously improving results achieved by our services using our software across multiple medical specialties," said Dr. Yuval Lirov, CEO of ClinicMind. "I attribute this exceptional achievement to motivation and the sense of ownership and self-sufficiency unique to ClinicMind. Since our RCM and software divisions are both integral components of ClinicMind, our developers leverage the first-hand field experience of our RCM analysts while the RCM analysts shape the software product to meet the toughest billing challenges. This self-sufficiency and teamwork yield the best results for both our software product and our service."

About ClinicMind, Inc

ClinicMind is a leading provider of comprehensive Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions and software-enabled RCM services in the Healthcare industry since 2001. ClinicMind's ONC-certified software solution includes a multi-specialty EHR Platform as a Service (PaaS), practice management software, mobile EHR, a patient portal, and dozens of integrated applications for Patient Relationship Management, Clinical Compliance, Patient Education, Credit Card processing, and other specialty EHRs. ClinicMind's RCM services include full-service multi-specialty medical billing, credentialing, medical coding, and prior authorization services. ClinicMind's SaaS and software-enabled services are also sold under other brands, including Affinity Billing, Align, BestPT, and Genesis Chiropractic Software.

