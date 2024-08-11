ClinicMind Recognized as #1 in Customer Satisfaction Scores in G2 Summer 2024 Reports for Chiropractic Software

ClinicMind, the nation's leader in multi-specialty EHR software and RCM services and a platform for full-cycle patient care automation, was recognized in the latest G2 Summer Reports as the Leader on the List of Top Chiropractic Software, Best for Small Businesses, with the Highest User Satisfaction.

BELLEAIR BLUFFS, Fla., Aug. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinicMind, the nation's leader in multi-specialty EHR software and RCM services and a platform for full-cycle patient care automation, was recognized in the latest G2 Summer Reports as the Leader on the List of Top Chiropractic Software, Best for Small Businesses, with the Highest User Satisfaction.

Most notably, Genesis Chiropractic Software, by ClinicMind stands out as a Leader with notable recognition in Ease Of Use, Meeting Practice Requirements, Ease of Doing Business With, Ease of Setup, Quality of Support, Ease of User Adoption, and Best Estimated ROI for Personalization.

"No physician should struggle to remain in business, face patient retention challenges, suffer burnout, or be cheated out of reimbursements," said Dr. Roy Lirov, MD, Chief Medical Officer at ClinicMind. "This recognition by G2 confirms our commitment to stay deeply in touch with healthcare providers and to consistently deliver top-tier, reliable technology that helps practice owners thrive."

ClinicMind has earned G2 badges continuously for two years (eight quarterly recognitions, starting in the Fall of 2022), and the main reason is because of its high customer satisfaction scores: The vast majority of users, 95%, rate it either 4 or 5 stars.

What ClinicMind Users Loved on G2:

"Ease of use and training." "Very patient onboarding team," "The best training experience of any EHR to date." Very supportive team pre-launch/during/and continued support during rapid growth. "Y'all are amazing!", "Highly efficient, customizable, comprehensive EHR software," "Excellent support - Great app - Perfect insurance billing - Superb intercommunication."

About ClinicMind

ClinicMind® is the complete healthcare technology solution platform for single- and multi-specialty healthcare practice owners focused on delivering intelligent, intuitive, full-cycle patient care solutions that empower clinicians to maximize efficiency, optimize accuracy, and increase profitability. ClinicMind solutions span the full cycle of patient care from Pre-Care (Patient Acquisition, Credentialing, Prior Authorization, Front Office, and Scheduling) to Point-of-Care (Patient Retention, EHR, Practice Management, and Payments) to Post-Care (Billing / RCM, Coding, Patient Portal, Mobile App, and Business Intelligence.

