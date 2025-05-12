ClinicMind Replaces HubSpot with PatientHub to Power Patient Engagement and Growth

ClinicMind integrates its marketing CRM with its practice growth platform for its own operations. No more frankenstack.
BELLAIR BLUFFS, Fla., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinicMind, the leading provider of integrated EHR and RCM solutions for chiropractic and multidisciplinary practices, announced today that it has fully replaced HubSpot with PatientHub, its proprietary patient engagement platform. This strategic move cements PatientHub's role as the central driver of ClinicMind's marketing operations and strengthens it as a scalable solution for providers nationwide.
"PatientHub isn't just another tool—it's our growth engine," said Dr. Brian Capra, President of ClinicMind. "By replacing HubSpot internally, we've proven that our own software can simplify workflows, unify communication, and drive measurable growth without relying on disconnected platforms."
Why PatientHub
Built exclusively for healthcare, PatientHub replaces fragmented tools with a HIPAA-compliant system that automates and unifies patient engagement. It covers every stage of the marketing lifecycle:
- Acquire: AI scheduling assistant, mass SMS/email campaigns, and social media automation
- Engage: Two-way chat, automated recalls, and personalized outreach
- Retain & Grow: Smart review requests with AI, reactivation drips, and ROI dashboards
The Results We're Already Seeing
- No-show rates dropped by 10%
- Patient reactivations increased by 12%
- Front desk efficiency improved by 15%
These wins aren't isolated—they stack over time, creating what ClinicMind calls the Compounding Growth Effect, where consistent incremental improvements generate exponential practice growth.
Leadership by Example (Platform-Wide Alignment)
This transition is part of ClinicMind's broader rollout of a unified platform—spanning scheduling, credentialing, EHR, billing, and patient engagement.—designed to simplify the entire care and revenue cycle under one vendor, and one support system.
"Our clients can trust they're not just buying software—we're running our business on it," added Capra.
Strategic Advantage: Network Effects in Action
By adopting PatientHub internally and across its growing client base, ClinicMind amplifies the value of its ecosystem through a proven principle: Metcalfe's Law. Every new practice strengthens the system for all users, creating better benchmarks, smarter automation, and shared innovation across the platform.
Available Now
PatientHub is now available to all ClinicMind clients and new providers seeking an all-in-one solution to automate marketing, boost retention, and future-proof their practice.
