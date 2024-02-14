ClinicMind's Award-Winning Task Management System Uses LMS to Improve Processes and Streamline Healthcare Office Compliance While Reducing Malpractice Risk

"I love the way I can manage my tasks and find all of the things I need to see without having to go to a bunch of different screens," said Theresa Riley, Patient Care Coordinator at PWR Physio in Lenexa, Kansas. "It is a smooth processing system for any record keeping and teamwork on projects." Post this

Both patient care and practice operations are improved with ClinicMind's checklists that ensure a provider's Standard Operating Procedures are executed consistently by all staff. Any changes or improvements are automatically adopted by the office team using ClinicMind® checklists, resulting in effortless office compliance management. Its scalable systems automation is convenient for staff and can be made available to the users at any time of day or night.

"Our Task Management System, supported by a robust LMS tool, effectively minimizes errors and miscommunication while providing the transparency, accountability, and measurements that are essential to a provider's success," said Dr. Yuval Lirov, CEO of ClinicMind®. "Learning is one of our core values at ClinicMind®. We believe learning should not be complicated. To ensure an exceptional User Experience for providers, we not only meticulously design, but we also use the same systems for our own process management."

About ClinicMind®

ClinicMind® is a leading provider of comprehensive Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions and software-enabled RCM services in the Healthcare industry. ClinicMind's ONC-certified software solution includes a multi-specialty EHR Platform as a Service (PaaS), practice management software, mobile EHR, a patient portal, and dozens of integrated applications for Patient Relationship Management, Clinical Compliance, Patient Education, Credit Card processing, and other specialty EHRs. ClinicMind's RCM services include full-service multi-specialty medical billing, credentialing, medical coding, and prior authorization services.

