ClinOne and SPRIM PRO Announce Strategic Partnership to Better Serve the Clinical Trial and Care Space with High Quality, Scalable Solutions

Key features of our collaboration include innovative Consent Management, efficient eDiary/data capture, rater/patient training, telehealth, patient support programs, and medical marketing and engagement. These elements are crucial in simplifying the trial process for participants, making it more accessible and user-friendly. Additionally, this partnership expands our patient support and access and HCP engagement post-approval capabilities through a unique blend of experience, clinical science and innovative technology.

"We are thrilled to partner with SPRIM PRO," said Andrea Valente, CEO of ClinOne. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to democratize the complex industry, making it more inclusive, efficient, and patient-centric."

Susan Dallabrida, CEO at SPRIM PRO, added, "Joining forces with ClinOne marks a significant step in our journey towards safely and reliably innovating healthcare solutions. Together, we are set to redefine the standards of trial design and conduct, benefiting sponsors, participants, and the broader healthcare community."

For more information about this exciting partnership and our future endeavors, please visit ClinOne and SPRIM PRO.

About ClinOne:

ClinOne connects, informs, and empowers patients, care partners, and sites in clinical trials with a true single platform for trial awareness, consent management, and patient engagement – underpinned with comprehensive data insights tools and interoperability. Used by more than 2,000 sponsors, CROs, and site networks in 60 countries, our solutions are proven to reduce risk and simplify complex processes for therapeutic areas and patient populations, including Oncology, Rare Diseases, Pediatrics, the Elderly, and CNS. Designed in collaboration with sites and with participants and caregivers in mind, ClinOne features the industry's fastest deployment, cost-efficient scale for trials of all sizes, and seamless API integrations to provide the results you need – and the experience your patients deserve. Ready to keep patients, sites, and study teams active and engaged throughout your clinical trial? Let's get creative at http://www.clinone.com.

About SPRIM PRO:

SPRIM PRO is a scientifically-powered boutique CRO with custom solutions that are designed to accommodate all types of clinical trials. SPRIM PRO also provides multi-faceted solutions for patient support programs and medical marketing and engagement. SPRIM PRO is a global company that provides clinical trial and consumer health solutions for biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device/digital therapeutic, infant nutrition, and consumer health industries. We bring unmatched experience, quality, and rigor to everything that we do. We navigate innovation safely and effectively. We deliver reliable outcomes.

https://sprimpro.com/

