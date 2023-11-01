ClinOne Raises Additional Funding from Boulder Ventures and Highpoint Ventures in its Series A Extension; Names Top Life Science Leaders to its Board of Directors

We are excited to partner with ClinOne and are impressed with the management team. We support ClinOne's mission to transform the experiences of clinical sites and how they operate to more effectively to serve participants. Post this

Katherine joins the ClinOne Board from her work as the Global Vice President of Clinical Innovation at Oracle Life Sciences. She served as content expert and workstream leader for unprecedented collaborations with public health and government organizations to accelerate the development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, and diagnostic testing. Katherine enjoyed exploring the depths of innovation and human compassion in clinical research as host of the very popular podcast, The Latest Dose.

Katherine also served at Eli Lilly and Company where she held various leadership positions in Clinical Operations, Statistical Sciences, Data Sciences and Solutions completing her 30-year career as Global Head, Clinical Innovation. Upon her retirement from Lilly, she served as Chief Ecosystem Officer at Reify Health where she generated their first Go to Market strategy for pharmaceutical customers and drove global product strategy.

"It's an honor to join the ClinOne Board of Directors at this critical moment when the needs of clinical sites and participants are at a pivotal point," said Katherine Vandebelt. "ClinOne is well-positioned to immediately address the challenge both with technology and innovative alternatives to rapidly change how site and participants engage in support of clinical research."

JeanMarie Markham, RN, is an accomplished Life Science Executive, CEO & Founder with 25+ years of in-depth, clinical research and international business experience. JeanMarie founded Clinlogix, a Clinical Research Organization (CRO), with the mission of providing exceptional service and resources to researchers and founders in life science by assisting them to navigate global regulatory and clinical development pathways, meeting unmet medical needs of patients and improving quality of life and health.

JeanMarie founded Markham & Associates to provide Clinical Monitoring and Investigator Management services to the industry. She developed an international platform of experienced Clinical Research Associates to provide clients with clinical monitoring services in multi-therapeutic areas. Concurrently, she developed a platform of Clinical Investigators and clinical sites - one of the early Site Management Organizations (SMO). She was named to the 2007 PharmaVoice 100, 2019 Philadelphia Business Journal's 12 Power Women in Life Sciences, and 2020 Healthcare CEO of the Year, PACT Enterprise Award.

JeanMarie Markham said, "I'm thrilled to join the Board of Directors and lend my clinical and operational expertise as ClinOne continues to scale its comprehensive site hub and participant engagement platform."

Andrea Valente, CEO at ClinOne, shared, "We are very fortunate to have Katherine and JeanMarie join the ClinOne Board. Their enthusiasm, deep experience and thought leadership brings such richness to the ClinOne team. We are excited to collaborate with them to advance our mission so vital to empowering sites for clinical research and helping participants and their families live their best lives."

About ClinOne

ClinOne connects, informs, and empowers patients, care partners, and sites in clinical trials with a true single platform for trial awareness, consent management, and patient experience/retention – underpinned with comprehensive data insights tools and standards-based interoperability. Used by more than 80 sponsors, CROs, and site networks in 60 countries, our solutions are proven to reduce risk and simplify complex processes for therapeutic areas and patient populations including Oncology, Rare Disease, Pediatrics, the Elderly, and CNS. Designed in collaboration with sites and with participants and caregivers in mind, ClinOne features the industry's fastest deployment, cost-efficient scale for trials of all sizes, and seamless API integrations to provide the results you need – and the experience your patients deserve. Ready to keep patients, sites, and study teams active and engaged throughout your clinical trial? Let's get creative at http://www.clinone.com.

Media Contact

Brian Ongioni, ClinOne, 1-800-343-6920, [email protected], https://www.clinone.com/

SOURCE ClinOne