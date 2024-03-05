ClinOne Unveils Expanded Engagement and Retention eClinical Platform: Giving the Power to Customers

This autonomy leads to lower costs, as customers are no longer paying for unnecessary services, and it streamlines the adoption process across the enterprise. Post this

"We believe that our customers know their needs best," said Brian Ongioni, Head of Product at ClinOne. "By offering a full self-service option, we are not only providing them with the tools they need to succeed, but also the freedom to configure their technology in a way that best suits their trials. This autonomy leads to lower costs, as customers are no longer paying for unnecessary services, and it streamlines the adoption process across the enterprise."

The self-service platform is designed to be user-friendly, allowing for the complete configuration of a study in just a few hours through a point-and-click interface. No engineering expertise is required, making it accessible for all users. This ease of use is expected to lead to faster study start-up and more efficient trial management of changes as they arise.

"We are proud to offer a solution that is not only powerful and comprehensive but also easy to use," added Andrea Valente, CEO of ClinOne. "Our goal has always been to simplify the clinical trial process, and with this full self-service configuration option, we are one step closer to achieving this milestone. With these capabilities, we give our customers greater confidence, flexibility and control."

ClinOne's commitment to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction is evident in this latest enhancement to its platform. By giving customers the power to configure their own clinical trials, ClinOne is leading the way to provide flexible, cost-effective solutions in an industry that regularly requires vendor services to deploy technology.

For more information about ClinOne and its self-service clinical trial technology, please visit http://www.clinone.com.

About ClinOne

ClinOne connects, informs, and empowers patients, care partners, and sites in clinical trials with a true single platform for trial awareness, consent management, and patient engagement – underpinned with comprehensive data insights tools and interoperability. Used by more than 2,000 sponsors, CROs, and site networks in 60 countries, our solutions are proven to reduce risk and simplify complex processes for therapeutic areas and patient populations, including Oncology, Rare Diseases, Pediatrics, the Elderly, and CNS. Designed in collaboration with sites and with participants and caregivers in mind, ClinOne features the industry's fastest deployment, cost-efficient scale for trials of all sizes, and seamless API integrations to provide the results you need – and the experience your patients deserve. Ready to keep patients, sites, and study teams active and engaged throughout your clinical trial? Let's get creative at http://www.clinone.com.

Media Contact

Brian Ongioni, ClinOne, +1-800-343-6920, [email protected], https://www.clinone.com/

SOURCE ClinOne