CLINTEL Calls out IPCC for Failed Science and Rejecting Climate Dialogue says Friends of Science Society

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) continues to refuse the requests for climate dialogue made by Dr. Guus Berkhout, co-founder of CLINTEL, a network of 1917 scientists, scholars and Nobel Laureates. Post this

Dr. Berkhout was special guest speaker for Friends of Science Society's 18th Annual Event with his presentation, "Let the Data Speak."

CLINTEL has been trying to set up a meeting with the global climate organizations associated with the IPCC for a friendly exchange of scientific information since 2019. In September of that year CLINTEL sent a registered letter to UN Sec. Gen Antonio Guterres, copied to Patricia Espinosa Cantellana, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). This letter coincided with the visit of then 16-year-old Greta Thunberg and her now infamous "How Dare You" monologue. A Friends of Science video read of the CLINTEL statement had over 700,000 views before Facebook started censoring it.

CLINTEL signatories see the false claim of a climate emergency as doing a disservice to science and to humanity. Children are being frightened; young adults feel they have no future. Politicians who push for expensive, knee-jerk NetZero policies premised on implausible climate scenarios, ultimately meet voter rage and despair, as Dr. Benny Peiser pointed out in his recent presentation, "Europe's NetZero Rebellion."

To date, all efforts by CLINTEL to arrange a science dialogue with the UN, UNFCCC, UNEP, or the IPCC have been rejected or the letters left unanswered.

CLINTEL released "The Frozen Climate Views of the IPCC" on May 29, 2023, rendering a professional critique of key sections of the IPCC's AR6 report.

As CLINTEL states: "The Frozen Climate Views of the IPCC is by far the most important publication in the history of the Clintel Foundation. The book came about through the cooperation of ten scientists and experts from the international Clintel network, including Canadian Ross McKitrick (known for his criticism of the hockey stick graph), Italian Nicola Scafetta (known for his work on the influence of the Sun on our climate) and Fritz Vahrenholt (known in Germany because of his book Die Kalte Sonne)…In short,we conclude that the IPCC has made several serious mistakes. These mistakes all point in the same direction: they make climate change 'worse.' Some of our conclusions are frankly shocking because the IPCC acted so shamelessly."

In a similar vein, in the US, Republican lawmakers are calling out the International Energy Agency (IEA) for its years of flawed reports.

As reported by S&P Global on March 21, 2024, the letter states, "We would argue that in recent years the IEA has been undermining energy security by discouraging sufficient investment in energy supplies - specifically, oil, natural gas, and coal," the letter said.

"It should disturb you that biased parties are exploiting the IEA's forecasts and other products to advocate for policies that undermine energy security," the letter went on to say.

Robert Lyman, former Canadian federal public servant and diplomat has written a new report titled: "A Multi-Polar World at Risk: What About Energy Security?"

As Dr. Benny Peiser stated in a recent interview about Europe's NetZero Rebellion, these policies hand the competitive advantage to China . The only winners are the renewables investors and carbon market traders who draw huge subsidies from citizens, both weakening national economies and energy security.

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 21st year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

